Berlin Botanical Garden, a Paradise of the Plant Kingdom

The Berlin Botanical Garden has the largest greenhouse in the entire world.

The Berlin Botanical Garden is the second largest in the world, only behind the Kew Gardens in England. An immense vegetable paradise covers the 43 hectares of the enclosure that houses a total of 22 thousand species, many of which are in conservation programs because they are in danger of extinction.

The Berlin Botanical Garden

Strangely enough, the site, located in the Berlin districts of Lichterfelde and Dahlem, has been in operation for centuries, although it did not begin as a garden, but as an orchard. Founded in 1679, it was dedicated to the harvesting of hops and malt for the brewing of craft beer, which is an important part of German culture. Later in 1879, the orchard was established as the Royal Botanical Garden, which is the predecessor of today’s Berlin Botanical Garden, and incorporated the harvesting of fruit species.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Since then, it has been dedicated to the cultivation of all areas of botany and is home to the most beautiful gardens in the world. The size of this vegetable paradise is such that a single visit will not be enough to go through all its complexes; the exuberant density of plants is simply overwhelming.

The most valuable thing about the Berlin Botanical Garden is that it is a site dedicated to the conservation of wild plant life, so many of the species you can admire there are about to disappear in their natural habitats.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The second largest garden in the world is composed of a series of gardens, sixteen greenhouses, and outdoor landscapes that offer a microcosm of natural plant diversity.

The World’s Largest Greenhouse

There also lives the world’s largest greenhouse under the name Große Tropenhaus, which measures a total of 25 meters in height, 30 meters in width, and 60 meters in length. The stifling temperature inside the greenhouse is very much to the liking of the giant bamboo species, as well as orchids and carnivorous plants that live inside. But perhaps most impressive are the giant water lilies that float among the small, artificially created lakes.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Another attraction for visitors to the Berlin Botanical Garden is the two-story museum, which exhibits collections that show the internal structures of plants that viewers cannot see in the gardens. The dissemination of species and the use of plants are also shown.

Next to the entrance of the Königin-Luise-Platz, you can see another of the rarities of the botanical paradise, a cemetery where great national figures who promoted the care and exploration of the plant world lie.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Story originally published in Spanish in Ecoosfera

Podría interesarte