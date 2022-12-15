Shanay-Timpishka: The Amazon’s Boiling River That Defies Science

This river in Peru has temperatures that almost reach boiling point and defy the knowledge of scientists.

The Amazon is the largest river in the world, so majestic with its great flow that around it rises the most important lung of the planet. The natural poetry that dwells there is certainly not simple at all, with species that cannot be seen in any other region and also, landscapes that defy human comprehension, such as the Amazon Boiling River that has no reason to exist.

Peru’s Boiling River

The Amazon is so vast that it extends for more than 7 thousand square kilometers, crossing five countries in total: Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, and Venezuela. The river runs with great impetus throughout most of South America and is distinguished for being the largest river on the planet, as well as the most abundant.

But it is in Peru where a mystery is so strange that it has been considered a sacred landscape by the shamans and traditional peoples of that country. A second branch of the Amazon flows out to form a river with temperatures that almost reach boiling point and defy the knowledge of scientists.

Known by the traditional people as Shanay-timpishka, which means “boiled with the heat of the sun,” the river extends for more than 6 kilometers along which the water produces an extraordinary soundscape due to the effervescent bubbles produced by the temperature.

In Peru’s Boiling River, thermometer measurements soar to 80°C, which is well above the average temperature of the Amazon. Any life form that mistakenly fell into the effervescent waters would find its doom. Still, there are actually few organisms that are capable of surviving the extreme conditions of the flow.

Why does the Amazon boil in this region?

This region of the Amazon is practically untouched, it is only part of the collective imagination of traditional peoples and only a few years ago, the geothermist Andrés Ruzo ventured to visit the Boiling River after hearing an ancient legend.

With his background as a scientist, Ruzo wondered what was the reason behind the river’s temperature. Yes, there are other hot springs rivers whose temperatures are equal to this region of the Amazon in Peru, however, there is one factor that makes the difference: hot springs rivers are always related to volcanic activity, and near the La Bomba river (as locals also call this boiling river) volcanoes are conspicuous by their absence.

The nearest volcano is 700 kilometers away, so Ruzo immediately ruled out this option. In addition, geothermal waters are usually dark in color due to the presence of minerals and elements such as sulfur that give them a specific odor and therefore are not suitable for human consumption. On the other hand, the Río Hirviente has been used by the surrounding communities as a source for preparing hot beverages, including medicinal ones, since it is crystal clear water.

The answer to why such a large river with such an intense flow is maintained at almost boiling temperature remains a mystery. For now, neither geothermal scientists nor geologists have been able to explain how the Boiling River manages to maintain its high temperatures, while the traditional peoples and shamans of the region are in charge of preserving this unique paradise in the world.

Story originally published in Spanish in Ecoosfera

