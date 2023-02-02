Chichen Itza: Why Climbing the Pyramid of Kukulcan Is Forbidden?

In recent months, at least two tourists have gone viral for breaking the rules and climbing the pyramid of Kukulkan in Chichen Itza, Mexico.

In recent months, two enraging cases of tourists have gone viral because they climbed the pyramid of Kukulkan at Chichen Itza, even though it has been forbidden since 2008 through a Federal Law of Archaeological, Artistic, and Historical Monuments. But, do you know the reason behind this measure?

Why Visitors Can’t Climb the Pyramid of Kukulkan?

As mandated by the Federal Government, it is strictly forbidden to climb archaeological sites or monuments in Chichen Itza. This law applies to foreign tourists as well as local visitors. If someone breaks this regulation, they could be fined and sent to prison.

The decision was made in 2008 in an attempt to preserve the integrity of the pyramid, also known as “The Castle.” Besides that, authorities are also trying to avoid accidents since the steps of the pyramid can be tricky for unexperienced visitors.

What Are the Sanctions if You Climb or Damage an Archaeological Site?

Article 47 of the Federal Law on Archaeological, Artistic, and Historical Monuments: People who carry out archaeological exploration, excavation, or removal work without authorization from the INAH (National Institute of Anthropology and History) could be sentenced to a minimum of three years in prison, with a maximum of 10.

They could also be sentenced to two years and seven months and up to eight years of minimum wages as a fine. This amounts to approximately 172,000 to 518,000 Mexican pesos (9,200 to 27,727 dollars), according to the Minimum Wage National Commission.

Article 52: A person who damages, alters, or destroys an archaeological monument will be punished with 10 years in prison or a fine between 50,000 and 100,000 pesos. (2,676 to 5352 dollars).

What Does the Law Establish on Historical Monuments?

The works of Mexican artists may be declared monuments, regardless of the place they were produced. When made by foreign artists, the works can only be declared as monuments if they were produced in the national territory.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva News

