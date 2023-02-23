The Elephant Rock, an Amazing Yet Intriguing Natural Formation

This rock on Heimaey Island looks exactly like the largest land mammal on the planet.

Iceland is characterized by being a large volcanic island, so rock formations are not uncommon in this place, but there is a special rock that has gone around the web because it looks exactly like a human-made sculpture of an elephant.

If you’ve ever looked at an inanimate object, and your imagination has gone wild giving it the shape of a face, don’t worry, it’s pareidolia and the brain’s ability to find shape in the unknown. But when it’s the landscape itself that shows us the strength of the passage of time sculpting sculptures in rocks, the matter becomes even more interesting.

Heimaey Island, located just over seven kilometers south of the Icelandic coast, is the largest of the Vetmannaeyjar archipelago. It is characterized by its great beauty and unique biodiversity, but what has caught the attention of visitors is the huge rock shaped like an elephant that seems to be taking a refreshing gulp from the Atlantic Ocean.

The Origins of Elephant Rock

This is a formation that has been shaped by the passage of time, wind and sea erosion have given it its peculiar appearance. But it’s not just the shape itself, with a slit eye and what appears to be a large and flexible ear, characteristic of elephants. The texture of the rock is also what provides the illusion of being the largest land mammal on the planet.

Iceland is a volcanic island, therefore, its main composition is basaltic rock, which has the property of succumbing to the rapid cooling of thick lava, leaving amazing sculptures in its wake. Thanks to this property, the natural sculpture offers a rough texture similar to the skin of elephants.

The shape of an elephant face that gives the illusion of putting its long trunk into the sea, combined with the basaltic rock texture, forms an excellent representation of these mammals. Visitors have not been able to deny the resemblance and travel to Heimaey Island to document the formation. Judge for yourself and admire the amazing resemblance of the rock to an elephant.

Story originally published in Spanish in Ecoosfera.

