Rat soup and other rare Mexican dishes you may not have tried

Mexican cuisine has some dishes that can be very extravagant for some people, but they’re considered a delicatessen.

Mexican cuisine is one of the most recognized worldwide, it was even named a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, so we are not surprised that the great variety that exists throughout the country, captivates even the most demanding palates.

Although there is no special date to taste the delicious dishes we have, the reality is that during national holidays, Mexican families usually prepare their favorite stews such as pambazos, pozole, flautas, and sopes, among many others.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

These dishes are well known, but others are only eaten in certain states, and due to the ingredients they are prepared with, they are considered too extravagant.

If you want to take your Mexican experience to the next level, you should definitely try these unique dishes from the national gastronomy.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Rat soup

Yes, just as you read it. In states like San Luis Potosí and Zacatecas, one of the most popular dishes is the Caldo de rata de campo (Rat Soup), which is made with field rats, not sewer rodents as you may have imagined.

According to the experts, this broth is the perfect soup if you want a lift up, since, in addition to the fact that people are used to drinking it when they are hungover, it also has many vitamins and helps people suffering from anemia or other more serious illnesses.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Scorpion Tacos

In Mexico, we use tortillas for everything, and any stew can be turned into a taco, so perhaps it is not so strange that there are tacos made with this poisonous insect.

In places like the Mercado de la Lagunilla, located in Mexico City, there are pre-Hispanic food stalls where this dish is cooked and served with nopales (cacti) and salsa.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Sugared Cockroach Tacos

Comí taco de tarántula y cucaracha garapiñada para vencer mi fobia. Por @PaveloRockstarhttps://t.co/hB6PXIPuL2 pic.twitter.com/BXyBzDLnaM — VICE en Español (@VICEenEspanol) July 5, 2018

Just as you read it, in the same market mentioned above, you can also find this dish that is definitely for the brave. Just like the scorpion tacos, these tacos are served with traditional elements such as guacamole.

People who have tried it claim that it tastes similar to marzipan, but if you feel like it, you can go and try it and discover for yourself if it is worth trying this insect that has always generated disgust and even fears among many people who want to eliminate it at all costs.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Snake broth

Tú como @arapmx disfruta de #Guanajuato 🙌🏻 y vuélvete un explorador de la zona arqueológica de 𝐄𝐥 𝐂𝐨́𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐨 en el hermoso municipio de #Ocampo 😍 cierra con broche de oro con un exquisito caldo de víbora y un mezcal 🥃🐍 ¿Te atreves? 😱 pic.twitter.com/z3SsnFvIJn — Guanajuato México (@guanajuato) January 9, 2022

If you thought Rat Soup was strange, it turns out that rattlesnake broth is also widely eaten in the country. Again, it is in the Bajío states of San Luis Potosí and Guanajuato where you can taste this exotic dish, which is said to have amazing properties for the skin.

People who have tried it say that it tastes very similar to chicken or beef, they even eat the fried snake as a snack, to which they add piquin chili to give it more flavor.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva





Podría interesarte