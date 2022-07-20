Greenland and the seductive beauty of the Arctic’s silence

Fog is that phenomenon in the silence where boundaries blur, and the Arctic is the boundary that fades into the world.

A static place full of chaos, and aesthetics for photographer Jan Erik Waider. Just as the British painter William Turner did in his time with fog (often extremely dense, creating an almost sacred atmosphere), Waider tries to capture, through the lens of his camera, that space, where forms reach a high degree of abstraction, is diluted.

Robust charm and pristine beauty star in Arctic Silence, a series of photographs of Nordic nature. An intimate vision of the haunting stillness and ghostly tranquility found in the glacial landscapes of Greenland.

“It is the unique quality of the light that draws me again and again in this direction.”

The series, skillfully shot from a small boat during the misty summer months, is set in Disko Bay, west of Greenland.

By portraying immense icebergs that float like islands on the perfectly still ocean until they dissolve and nothing is left of them, Waider invites us to whisper thoughts and wait in suspense for the next view to emerge from behind the fog (or the confused mind).

A series that urges us to find the beauty of silence even in the most extreme and often unpredictable conditions.

Here are more photos showing the sublime essence of Greenland:

Story originally published in Spanish in Ecoosfera.

