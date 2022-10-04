The haunted Hacienda del Pomar in Mexico that you’ll want to visit

The story of one of the most famous and haunted houses in Tulancingo, Hidalgo where rumor has it, a fortune is buried.

In the city of Tulancingo, there is a legend that practically all locals have heard at least once: that of the haunted Hacienda de Exquitlán, also known as Hacienda del Pomar, which supposedly belonged to an evil and powerful man with a disturbing taste. It is located on the Tulancingo-Cuautepec highway and, in addition to being the home of the famous Pomar cider, which is sold all over the country and especially during the Christmas season, this hacienda in Hidalgo is the source of countless horror legends.

The haunting legend of the Hacienda del Pomar

The story goes that the owner of the house was a man named Pánfilo García Otamendi, owner of several haciendas throughout the country. He had a son and a daughter, and one of his greatest concerns was their future marriages, on which his legacy and fortune would fall. Although his daughter had several suitors, he considered none of them worthy of her and suspected that these men only wanted the family fortune. Thus, when they came to his house in Exquitlán to ask for his daughter’s hand, Don Pánfilo would simply get rid of them (in a not a very pleasant manner). Another troubling fact of this story is that the only man he accepted as his daughter’s husband was his son, so he married them (just like the Targaryens, but in Tulancingo).

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

It is said that Don Pánfilo was such a wicked man that the land itself rejected him when he passed... literally. Meanwhile, the man’s fortune was buried somewhere in the Hacienda del Pomar and, until now, no one has ever found it.

From the legend of Don Pánfilo came others that marked the historic house as a haunted mansion. It was built in 1868, according to the inscriptions at the entrance, and was not finished until 1908. The art-nouveau decoration of the house helps to keep alive the “cursed” air of this place with angels, cherubs, and carved faces.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Eventually, someone had the brilliant idea of turning the historic mansion into a house of terror: for fifty pesos (2.5 dollars) you could go through each of its rooms decorated to honor a classic horror movie: there was a room inspired by The Exorcist, a hallway where you were chased by a Jason Voorhes look-alike, and other attractions. Today, the Hacienda del Pomar remains a landmark in Tulancingo that, along with the Cerro del Yolo and the alleged subway tunnels, is one of the most famous “haunted” places in the region.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Podría interesarte