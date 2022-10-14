The temple of art is not the Louvre, but the Winter Palace in St. Petersburg

One of the world’s largest art collections is housed in this beautiful palace on the banks of the Neva River.

In the center of St. Petersburg lies one of the most astonishing palaces in the world. It was once the official residence of the Russian Tsars (from 1732 to 1917) and today holds one of the most impressive art collections on the entire planet (sorry, Louvre museum). Let us introduce you to the Winter Palace or one of its most popular buildings, the Hermitage Museum.

The Winter Palace, once the winter residence of the tsars (hence its name), allows visitors to access the luxurious rooms that were once the residence of Peter the Great, such as his study, dining room, a collection of personal objects, a wax effigy made by the sculptor Bartolomeo Rastrelli, and many other antiques and valuable art pieces.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The museum of art and culture was founded in 1764 by Catherine II of Russia, when she acquired an impressive art collection from Johann Ernst Gotzkowsky, one of the great merchants of the 18th century. But it was not until 1852 that it was opened to the public, and since then, it has become one of the most visited museums in the world.

The Hermitage Museum’s collection comprises more than three million objects, but only a fraction of these are on permanent display, such as works by Da Vinci, Rembrandt, and Michelangelo. And because it is so vast, the Winter Palace is one of the huge buildings that house it.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

If you want to visit this beautiful palace on the banks of the Neva River, a great time to do so is December 7 (during the winter, of course). Every year the anniversary of its founding is celebrated on St. Catherine’s Day. Admission to the museum includes the Winter Palace along with the other five museum complexes, but you can also buy a ticket to visit the palace only.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Podría interesarte