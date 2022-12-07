Now you can book a night in Hobbiton from ‘The Lord of the Rings’

Travel to Middle Earth to meet the iconic Hobbiton from the movie ‘The Lord of the Rings,’ which will be soon available on Airbnb.

When the movie The Lord of the Rings was released, one of the things that most caught the fans’ attention, besides its story, was the curious little houses where the Hobbits lived. That’s why, attending to the dream of the saga’s followers, for the first time, Airbnb will transport them to Middle Earth, that is, to Hobbiton.

To celebrate the tenth anniversary of The Hobbit, the hosting platform will offer the opportunity to have an exclusive stay in the iconic Hobbiton set in New Zealand. The best part is that travelers will not only be able to live in the original location, but also explore the behind-the-scenes of the film trilogy.

According to the site, Russell Alexander will invite guests to his family’s property to live like Bilbo Baggins in The Shire™ for an overnight stay at this iconic movie location set on a farm in the fields of New Zealand’s Waikato region.

Alexander will receive three individual two-night stays for a maximum of four guests for $6 plus taxes and fees per night, a real bargain! Of course, you should take into account that you would have to plan your trip to New Zealand, and maybe that would be expensive. But if you already had it planned and you are a fan of the saga, this is great news for you.

You’ll have access to the 44 Hobbit holes, The Millhouse, The Green Dragon Inn, and other must-see locations from J.R.R. Tolkien’s work, plus enjoy an evening feast and Second Breakfast™ and Elevenses™ served daily. You’ll also have the opportunity to take a private behind-the-scenes tour of the Hobbiton film set and be part of the interim decor by the trilogies’ creative director, Brian Massey, which includes a Bilbo Baggins character writing corner.

Of course, this place of enchantment has its rules that include: no parties, no pets allowed, and never laughing at live dragons...

How to book

Hobbits, elves, and wizards will be able to request one of three reservations on Wednesday, December 14 beginning at 11 am at airbnb.com/hobbiton. The four-person maximum occupancy stays will take place March 2-4, March 9-11, and March 16-18, 2023.

Guests must have a verified profile, a history of positive reviews, and be 18 years of age or older.

Remember that you are responsible for travel and transportation to and from Auckland, New Zealand. Round-trip car transportation will be provided for the two-hour drive between the airport and the property.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

