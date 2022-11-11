Hidden spots in Mexico City that will transport you to Japan and its culture

If you love Japanese culture and still can’t make the trip of your dreams, check out the spots in Mexico City that you can visit.

Who doesn’t dream of traveling to the other side of the world and getting to know a different culture? Every one of us at some time has had the ‘tickle’ to visit other countries, especially those far away from what we know; Japan is one of many’s bucket lists.

Japanese culture is so loved and admired all over the world, that there are even several places such as parks or restaurants that transport us to it without the need to take a plane for hours and hours and of course, without spending a million dollars. In the past couple of years, Mexico City has become a popular destination among Americans, and if you happen to be visiting, Mexico’s capital has unique spots that you must visit if you love everything that has to do with Japan.

Do you like the idea? Take note and prepare a weekend with your friends, your crush, or whoever you want to put together a very Japanese tour in Mexico City.

House of Mexican-Japanese Culture

This is a space dedicated to cultural diffusion, which was founded in 1959. The magic of the place is that it has a huge garden with very Japanese elements and even has typical cherry trees.

It also has a restaurant where you can enjoy its culinary delicacies. They often hold events related to Japan as the tea ceremony, and even offer workshops on various practices such as karate.

Masayoshi Ohira Park

Also known as Pagoda Park, this romantic little corner is ideal to go with your SO to spend a Sunday afternoon. Because it is hidden inside the Country Club neighborhood, it is quite quiet and peaceful. It is located exactly three blocks from the General Anaya subway, so you can’t miss it.

What stands out most about this outdoor space is that it has all the elements of a Japanese-style garden with an artificial pond, rock paths, bridges, and even toriis, the typical red gates that stand out in Japanese culture.

Little Tokyo

The Cuauhtémoc neighborhood hides a corner that, although it is not as well known as Chinatown in the Historic Center, does have its little gems as far as restaurants are concerned, and you can be sure that you will taste authentic and tasty food.

You can visit the Enomoto Café, the Rokai restaurant, and the Tokyo Music Bar, or even if you want to cook at home and are looking for authentic ingredients, take a trip to the A-Mart, an Asian supermarket located on Rio Tiber Street.

Kodama

For those who love manga, anime, video games, and collectible figurines, Kodama is THE place. It is located at Eugenia #1161 in the Narvarte Poniente neighborhood and has the best collections of the most popular and classic figures. In addition, it often organizes board game events at different levels.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

