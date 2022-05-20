This is the historic building in LA in which Johnny Depp has his five penthouses

The now famous five penthouses are located in one of the most iconic and historical landmarks of Los Angeles.

Much has been said about Johnny Depp’s properties in Los Angeles during his trial against Amber Heard. The actor has five penthouses in one of the most iconic historical buildings in Hollywood and, besides being his main residence, the properties have come under the spotlight for being the stage of many of the couple’s fights as well as the residence of Amber’s friends.

This is all you have to know about the Eastern Columbia Building, the Angelino landmark that has been on the news for being the place where Johnny Depp and Amber Heard spent most of their marriage.

What is the Eastern Columbia Building

This historic building is one of the Art Deco legacies standing today. It was designed by Claud Beelman and opened it doors on September 12, 1930. Originally, it was planned to be the new headquarters for the Eastern-Columbia Department Store.

Today, the building is listed as one of the Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monuments.

It was built of steel-reinforced concrete and its iconic turquoise color is due to its clad in glossy turquoise terra cotta trimmed with deep blue and gold trim.

In 2006, developer KOR Group and Killefer Flammang Architects decided to renovate the building. Invested over 80 million dollars in renovations and turned the property into a 147 condominiums building.

Johnny Depp bought five penthouses in 2007, equivalent to 11,500 square feet of space. Four of them consist of two-bedroom apartments while the last one is just a one-bedroom space.

How are Johnny Depp’s penthouses

Each of the five units is totally independent and decorated with Johnny’s very particular style, meaning a lot of vintages and boho décor is seen in each of the apartments.

Among the amenities of the building is a rooftop swimming pool, and of course, the possibility to live in one the historic buildings in downtown Los Angeles.

It is estimated the whole group of the five penthouses has a value of 12.78 million dollars, however, they can be sold individually.

