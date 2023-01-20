‘Lost Lake’ Is Swallowed by a Hole (No One Knows Where the Water Goes)

There’s a hole at least two meters deep that absorbs the water from Lost Lake.

Mount Hood National Forest is located 100 kilometers east of the city of Portland, Oregon. Apart from being one of the most important natural reserves in the region, it is home to a strange phenomenon that gives life to ‘Lost Lake.’

Over more than 4,000 square kilometers, the amazing forest expands through mountain ranges, lakes, and streams, culminating in the slopes of Mount Jefferson. But perhaps the most impressive thing about the exquisite natural habitat is that in its entrails drain a series of lakes that form a spectacle of nature, although the most striking is the strange Lost Lake that lives up to its name.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Lost Lake Is Swallowed by a Sinkhole

The Native Americans were well aware of the forest terrain and knew of the existence of the lake, which they called Ee-kwahl-a-mat-yam-lshkt, which translates as the ‘heart of the mountains.’ Knowledge of the existence of Lost Lake did not reach the modern population until the natives showed the way to it to nature guide Mack Hollamon, a fisherman who became a guide to the lakes of the Mount Hood National Forest in the 20th century.

Since then, it has become a mysterious phenomenon for visitors to the park, since in Lost Lake there is a hole at least two meters deep that absorbs the water from the lake. At least once a year, the hole completely absorbs the water from the body of water and makes it disappear, without anyone knowing where the water goes.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Jude McHugh, a spokesperson for the National Forest, told the BBC that “it is not known for sure where the water goes, but some researchers suggest that it falls down the lava tubes and seeps through the volcanic rock, becoming a subway lake.”

Subway Tunnels

Oddly enough, Lost Lake is one of the deepest of the array of lakes and streams that inhabit the Oregon forest. But at least once a year, the hole can be seen to swallow the water, draining into its center and disappearing before onlookers’ eyes. During the phenomenon, Lost Lake is reduced to a minimum. However, after a while, the water emerges again and restores the lake’s water levels.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

For now, there is no certain explanation for the phenomenon of the hole that engulfs Lost Lake, but geologists believe that it is due to the volcanic area where it is located. Volcanic rock is usually very porous and, in fact, is the reason for the existence of ghost rivers that run under the earth in regions such as the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico. This is why it is believed that the large amount of water in Lost Lake ends up in the subway tunnels, making it disappear completely during the spring.

Story originally published in Spanish in Ecoosfera

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Podría interesarte