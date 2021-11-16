This Moon-shaped resort is coming to Vegas to make you feel out of this planet

This Moon-inspired hotel will offer the opportunity to explore a lunar colony without the nuance of travel out of this planet.

Because having an Eiffel Tower replica is not enough, Vegas is about to become a space enthusiast destination thanks to its new Moon-shaped hotel.

Canadian-based company Moon World Resorts Inc. has announced its plan to open a new hotel in the Strip that will be a 735 feet tall replica of the Moon.

This new hotel will be only 1/75,000 the size of the natural satellite but it will be able to accommodate 4,000 guest rooms and suites, as well as a 75,000-square-foot spa, 50,000-square-feet of food and beverage offerings, 75,000-square-feet of retail, and 150,00-square-feet of clubs and lounges, one of them will be under a “spaceship”.

And because everything will be space-inspired, Moon will have a planetarium, a 2,500-seat theater for some shows as well as a 10,000-seat arena.

However, the main attraction will be an “active lunar colony” mimicking those planned by NASA or ESA. For only $500, visitors will have the chance to explore a 10-acre space using a “moon buggy” that will drive them through the craters and the lunar surface.

But don’t book your flight yet. It’s expected that Moon Resorts Las Vegas opens its doors around 2026 or 2027, and apart from this, there will be other Moon-themed hotels in the Middle East, China, and Spain.

