ADVERTISING

TRAVEL

This Moon-shaped resort is coming to Vegas to make you feel out of this planet

By:
Cee Cee
 - November 16, 2021

BE INSPIRED

travel

Pioneer Station: This exclusive space hotel could open as early as 2025

María Isabel Carrasco Cara Chards
travel

Pura Lempuyang, ‘the gateway of heaven:’ Spiritual must or tourist trap?

María Isabel Carrasco Cara Chards
travel

Not everybody celebrates Mother’s Day the same, here’s how they do it in different countries

Alexa Martínez
travel

6 destinations that every Star Wars fan should visit to celebrate each May the 4th

travel

The most powerful passports of the world

Alexa Martínez
travel

These galaxy caves in New Zealand owe their sublime spectacle to worms

Cultura Colectiva +
travel

No more masks onboard or while riding an Uber: here’s everything you should know

travel

The reason why Los Angeles has so many palm trees has to do with a marketing stunt

travel

James Bond destinations: the spots every 007 fan should visit besides England

Verónica Suárez
travel

10 things to do in Rio de Janeiro besides admiring Christ the Redeemer

Verónica Suárez
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

This Moon-inspired hotel will offer the opportunity to explore a lunar colony without the nuance of travel out of this planet.

Because having an Eiffel Tower replica is not enough, Vegas is about to become a space enthusiast destination thanks to its new Moon-shaped hotel.

Canadian-based company Moon World Resorts Inc. has announced its plan to open a new hotel in the Strip that will be a 735 feet tall replica of the Moon.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

This new hotel will be only 1/75,000 the size of the natural satellite but it will be able to accommodate 4,000 guest rooms and suites, as well as a 75,000-square-foot spa, 50,000-square-feet of food and beverage offerings, 75,000-square-feet of retail, and 150,00-square-feet of clubs and lounges, one of them will be under a “spaceship”.

And because everything will be space-inspired, Moon will have a planetarium, a 2,500-seat theater for some shows as well as a 10,000-seat arena.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

However, the main attraction will be an “active lunar colony” mimicking those planned by NASA or ESA. For only $500, visitors will have the chance to explore a 10-acre space using a “moon buggy” that will drive them through the craters and the lunar surface.

But don’t book your flight yet. It’s expected that Moon Resorts Las Vegas opens its doors around 2026 or 2027, and apart from this, there will be other Moon-themed hotels in the Middle East, China, and Spain.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Podría interesarte
Tags:travel
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING