10 Amazing Botanical Gardens around the World for Nature Lovers

These are the most mesmerizing botanical gardens in the world every nature lover should visit.

Throughout the width and length of the globe, humanity has been in charge of creating art through nature with botanical gardens that enchant the senses of nature lovers. But some of them have taken visual poetry to another level combining elements that border on aesthetic experience, these are some of the most amazing botanical gardens around the world.

The Most Beautiful Botanical Gardens in the World

Biotechnological Botanical Park of Ibiza (Spain)

The Biotechnological Botanical Park of Ibiza is responsible for creating experiences that marry technology with the beauty of plants. Several artists have presented their works at the site, but perhaps the most prominent is the botanical piano that now allows visitors to listen to the sound of plants and uses them as a kind of biological antenna to generate music. It is located in the Spanish province of the Balearic Islands.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Berlin Botanical Garden (Germany)

Founded in 1979, it is located in the Berlin districts of Lichterfelde and Dahlem, in the northeast of Germany. At the moment, it has a botanical museum where all types of information are exhibited concerning the vegetal species that live in it. It is also dedicated to the conservation of wild flora, so you can admire species that are not found anywhere else in the world.

Brooklyn Botanic Garden (United States)

This 52-acre plant refuge is located in Mount Prospect Park and has about 14 thousand species of plants spread throughout its grounds. In addition to having a fragrance garden specially designed for the visually impaired, the site also has a water garden and an English garden inspired by the works of William Shakespeare. It is also one of the first American botanical gardens to incorporate an area of Japanese cherry trees, that is open to the public.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Botanical Gardens of Versailles (France)

Just west of the Palace of Versailles in elegant France stretches a 2,000-acre garden complex. The garden is laid out in the classical French style and has a symmetry reminiscent of the European Victorian era. Throughout the botanical gardens of Versailles, in addition to a greenish coat in neat patterns, you can also admire flowers and various historical sculptures such as Louis XIV. It is part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site along with the palace.

Villa D’Este Gardens (Italy)

A masterpiece of Italian architecture, this is a villa built in the 16th century by Cardinal Hippolytus II of the East, who was also the grandson of Pope Alexander VI. The villa is surrounded by a series of botanical gardens that are also home to a series of opulent fountains that adorn the elegant grounds.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Makomanai Takino (Japan)

This is not per se a botanical garden, but a Buddhist landmark in Sapporo, Japan. Inside Makomanai Takino you can see a gigantic sculpture of the Buddha, 13 meters high and weighing 1650 tons, which is surrounded by a mountain of lavender. The head of the great statue can be seen in the distance, half-hidden by a fragrant field of flowers, but once up close you can enter to fully admire the Buddha.

Butchart Botanical Gardens (Canada)

Butchart Botanical Gardens is so large that it requires 50 full-time gardeners to keep the flame of floral beauty alive. In the heart of the city of Victoria, in Canadian British Columbia, this oasis extends over 55 acres where there are also 26 greenhouses.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Tropical Nong Nooch Botanical Garden (Thailand)

Perhaps the most beautiful research center in the world, Tropical Nong Nooch is dedicated to the research, care, and conservation of cycads, which are seed plants very similar to palm trees, dating back 280 million years. Located in Thailand and covering an astonishing 600 acres, it combines the structure of the Asian nation with the 650 species of native plants that find refuge here.

Keukenhof (Netherlands)

Here you can see more than 800 varieties of tulips, as well as hyacinths, daffodils, and countless other floral species. Each of the bulbs and seeds is planted in a quasi-artistic way; it is not only about looking at flowers but also about looking at them as a brushstroke in a work of art. Every year, in the spring season, Keukenhof Garden plants around 7 million bulbs to showcase the best flowers from all over the Netherlands, and tulips are the most prominent representatives in this visual symphony.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Monet’s Garden (France)

The house where Claude Monet lived since 1883 is now one of the most outstanding museums in France. During his stay in the house, Monet was in charge of giving life to the home with colors worthy of his paintings. Its botanical garden adorned with quasi-impressionist flowers is directed by an arm of the East River where a Japanese bridge crosses, and that was the inspiration for the painter in his journey to capture the natural beauty. This garden is perhaps one of the smallest in comparison to the large extensions above, but it is one of the most beautiful thanks to the fact that it was nurtured by Monet’s creativity.

Story originally published in Spanish in Ecoosfera

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Podría interesarte