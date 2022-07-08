The most colorful places in the world you should add to your bucket list

Can you imagine what it would be like to live without color?

A drop of pigment makes our world look very different; just watch a few black and white films to appreciate the vast Pantone the world has to offer. An example of this is the most colorful places in the world, an unprecedented visual delight.

Thanks to the book The Rainbow Atlas: A Guide to the World’s Most Colorful Places we travel through places full of life and color. The author, Taylor Fuller, details that this project was born from the brilliant photographs she found on Instagram, where bloggers from all over the world shared fantastic images of wonderful places.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Exploring is part of our nature allowing us to discover great landscapes that capture our senses and end up making us fall in love with them. With this in mind, Taylor Fuller captured 500 of the most colorful places in the world to show you a kaleidoscope you’ve never seen before.

Our surroundings are now covered by gray and metallic landscapes that, in the end, end up dulling our awe for color. However, from time to time, we can take a break from the cities to rediscover the hues of the world.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The world’s most colorful places

Fields full of flowers, amazing mosques, reddish rivers, icy icebergs full of deep blue, forests full of green plants, or unique villages full of color. With this guide to the most colorful places on the planet, we invite you to discover and share with us in the comments the explosion of color that is closest to you.

Let’s not forget that it is enough to look closely at our surroundings to discover that which has always been before us. To take for granted that we can observe colors is a waste; stop for a moment and contemplate the great privilege you have in looking at the landscape with a touch of color.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Story originally published in Spanish in Ecoosfera

Podría interesarte