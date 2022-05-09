Not everybody celebrates Mother’s Day the same, here’s how they do it in different countries

As if Mother’s Day were not already a very special and unique day, there are traditions and ways of celebrating it around the world that are unique and ideal to thank our mothers for their unconditional love.

One of the sweetest and most beautiful days of the year, where we try to thank her for all that a mother does for us and although definitely every day, should be Mother’s Day. And believe it or not, this day is one of the most important around the world, with different kind of celebrations.

In the United States, bringing her breakfast in bed and pampering her for a whole day, flowers, letters, and other gifts is a must; while in Mexico take her out to eat together with the whole family, share a nice moment with all the loved ones, making a big family meal celebrating together all the mothers of the family.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

But just as the dates of celebration change according to the country where you are, so do the traditions of celebrating this day change according to each culture. So, here are some unique Mother’s Day traditions around the world:

Japan

Japan is a country that is very much aligned and attached to traditional principles of respect for parents and elders, therefore, Mother’s Day in Japan is a very important day.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Japanese celebrate this day on the second Sunday of May every year and the celebration officially started during the 1930s. It was created to honor Empress Kojun, from here it was widely celebrated throughout Japan and declared as a national day.

Today, children are encouraged to treat their mothers as queens, perform household chores on their behalf, as well activities that include arts and crafts and drawing. Flowers are also very important in Japan, especially carnations.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Thailand

In Thailand, Mother’s Day is not celebrated in May, but in August, specifically on August 12, which coincides with the birthday of Queen Sirikit, considered the mother of the nation. On this date, portraits of the Queen are exhibited and parades and public ceremonies are held in celebration.

It is also a day of encounter between mothers and children, the schools celebrate this ceremony with a ritual where the children kneel before their mother showing respect and affection. Jasmine flowers are the traditional gift, called dok mali, representing purity and motherhood.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Argentina

In this country the celebration of the mother is on the third Sunday of October, making Argentina one of the few American countries that don’t celebrate this date in May. Its origin has a religious link.

It was originally celebrated on October 11th because according to the Catholic Church calendar, the maternity of the Virgin Mary is commemorated that day, but it was changed for commercial reasons to the third Sunday of October.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

On this day the children meet with their mothers to thank them for everything they have done for them with a gift.

South Korea

This country doesn’t celebrate Mother’s Day, but Parent’s Day. They celebrate both, mother and father on May 8th and it’s named Oboi Nal in order to show their love and gratitude.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Mother’s Day was established as an annual date in 1956, but many people began to ask for the creation of a day to celebrate fathers as well, so in 1973 Mother’s Day became Parent’s Day.

The family usually uses bouquets of flowers made with red, pink, and white carnations. The colors depend on the people who give it, a red flower for both living parents, pink when one of the parents has passed away and white when both have already passed away.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Finland

On the second sunday of May, mothers are celebrated in Finland and it is typical for children to bring her breakfast in bed, prepare cards and cakes, sing and give flowers to their mother.

This holiday has been celebrated since 1918, and although it was originally celebrated on the third sunday in May, in 1927 it was changed to the second sunday, as in other countries.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Podría interesarte