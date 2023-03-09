Non-beach Destinations in Mexico, Because Not Everything Is Cabo and Cancun

In Mexico there are many more touristic landmarks than Cabo San Lucas and Cancun. Here we list only a small part of them.

Whether in Spring-Break or in any vacation opportunity, a trip to Mexico is never a bad option, but international tourists almost always travel to Cabo San Lucas and Cancun.

In Mexico, there are many more options to live incredible and relaxing experiences that do not always have to do with the beach, and here we present some of them so that you can contemplate them for your next vacation trip.

Non-Beach Destinations in Mexico

Mineral de Pozos, in Guanajuato

This town, considered as a “Pueblo Mágico”, is a place full of history and legends, since it was abandoned on two occasions by all its inhabitants since its formation, the first one caused by Independence, and the second one due to the Cristero War.

However, the state’s Government has sought to reactivate tourism in this place in recent years, extolling its attractive cobbled streets, its buildings that combine the art of colonial-era architecture, and some spaces that show the beauty of nature, like its lavender fields.

Chautla, in Puebla

This town, which is located less than 15 minutes from the state capital, has as its main attraction the former Chautla Hacienda, which was built in the 19th century in an English style that will surely make you feel as if you had traveled to one of the castles of the British Royal Family.

And that is precisely why the construction is also known as Gillow Castle, whose view seems to come out of a fairy tale since behind it lies a leafy forest of pine trees, and the building itself is located on the side of a crystalline lake, with a single path in front of it as its only access.

Centla’s Swamps, in Tabasco

If you don’t want to be detached from water on your vacations, there is nothing like a short trip to these wetlands, considered as the largest ones in North America, and one of the richest places in diversity of flora and fauna.

In its mangroves you will be able to find all kinds of fish and marine fauna, and in its surroundings you will also glimpse other creatures that are kept under protection in the reserve of the place, such as jaguars, ocelots, manatees and even peregrine falcons, all this while enjoying a boat trip.

Texolo’s Waterfall, in Veracruz

In addition to its beautiful seaports, the state of Veracruz has many other wonderful places that you can visit, such as this one, which is located in the town of Texolo, just 45 minutes away from the city of Xalapa.

This waterfall is more than 65 feet high, and you can glimpse it from one of the viewpoints available nearby. In addition, very close to the place, you can also enjoy other tourist attractions, such as the Poza de los Bejucos and the Barranca de Matlacobatl.

Loltún Grotto, in Yucatán

If you love exploring “hidden” places, this may be a better place for you to visit. This grotto is one of the most important ones in the Yucatan peninsula, which is 72 miles away from Mérida.

You will find there a kind of lost city, since it is an underground archaeological zone whose remains of its first occupants date from the year 9,000 BC. Its view is impressive, and it will make you feel an enormous connection with the past of the country and its ancestors.

Pacula’s Red Dunes, in Hidalgo

Hidalgo’s state shelters a magical place that seems to come directly from Mars: these dunes, which are located in the town of Pacula, in the north of the state, and are made up of sedimentary rocks covered in red terracotta that give the space a feeling of mysticism.

This landmark is ideal for impressive photos, since the dunes are in an open space that will also allow you to admire the natural beauty of its surroundings and a clear sky that you will undoubtedly find during your Spring-Break vacation.

Paquimé, in Chihuahua

And if we told you that you can find in Mexico a little part of the desert planet of Tatooine, from Star Wars, would you believe us? If you said no, it is because you probably do not know this Chihuahua town made up of stone structures that are very reminiscent of the city where Luke Skywalker was raised.

The most impressive thing about this archaeological zone, considered a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1998, is that it actually is formed by a group of huge houses made of stone in which it is thought that more than 3,000 people lived, so you can be sure that this town is full of history and legends.

Firefly Shrine, in Tlaxcala

Found in the ecological zone of Nanacamilpa, in Tlaxcala, this shrine or sanctuary is made up of a huge forest of pines, oaks and fir-oyamel trees in which thousands of fireflies shine with their light towards sunset, filling the space with life and magic.

You will be able to find guided sighting and lodging packages in locations near the forest, some of which may also include other activities, such as a visit to Peña del Tigre, Mexican Hacienda, or its Maguey fields to taste a natural pulque.

Samalayuca Dunes, in Coahuila

If what you want is to enjoy an extreme attraction, nothing like sliding on a board in one of these dunes, belonging to the Chihuahuan desert, which is 31 miles away from Ciudad Juárez.

Among other activities that you can do in this space there are: tours in 4x4 vehicles; roll down the dunes in a giant bubble; practice yoga or meditation exercises in the open air; or even contract a package for a candlelight dinner on one of its astronomical nights.

Montebello Lagoons, in Chiapas

This national park offers more than 60 lagoons that you can contemplate through guided tours, in which you will also be allowed to come into personal contact with the fauna of the place, composed by more than 150 species of orchids, almost 100 types of fungi, and other specimens.

In addition, this space is considered a kind of “sanctuary” for a variety of birds, such as the quetzal, the yellow-cheeked warbler, the woodpecker, and other species, which will make your trip an incomparable experience.

Which of these places was the one you really would like to visit on your next vacation to Mexico?

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva