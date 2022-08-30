Sentinel Island, home of the most isolated tribe in the world

The Sentinelese, or Sentineli, are known for their categorical refusal to come into contact with the outside world.

The idea of the modern world permeates almost every region of the planet, yet some places are still isolated from modernity. North Sentinel Island is a small island of only about 60 square kilometers, but it is home to the most isolated tribe in the world that has made it clear on more than one occasion that they do not wish to be contacted.

Located in the Andaman Islands in the Indian Ocean and officially administered by India, Sentinel is more than just a remote island on the planet. It is home to the most isolated tribe in the world, who until a few years ago did not know fire, did not practice land cultivation, and continued to hunt precariously, with spears and harpoons. They have been so isolated from the world that modern man does not understand their language, and very little is known about them.

The Sentinelese: the world’s most isolated tribe

The Sentinelese, or Sentineli, are known for their categorical refusal to come into contact with the outside world. On more than one occasion they have made it clear that they do not wish to enter into a relationship with modern humans and anthropologists have described them as a tribe that should not be seen as a tribe to be protected, as they do not need anyone’s protection. On the contrary, the only thing to do is to let them live in peace.

It is for this reason that the Indian government has decided to monitor them from a distance. In its last attempt to census them in 2001, a total of 21 males and 18 females were counted. However, estimates suggest that this number does not correspond to the number of inhabitants the island can hold. It is believed that the Sentinelese territory could be home to at least 500 of the tribe’s inhabitants who continue to preserve a Paleolithic way of life.

Contacting them may leave them vulnerable

One of the biggest concerns about contacting the Sentinelese is what has happened to other tribes when they are contacted: the spread of modern diseases. The inhabitants of the island have never had even the slightest contact with the outside world and that is why they have not developed the necessary antibodies to fight diseases that are now as common as the flu for us.

The only dangerous agent from which they must be protected is a modern man, who has tried to contact them on more than one occasion, but their barrier has been impenetrable. There is only one woman who has managed to interact with them, Madhumala Chattopadhyay, an anthropologist who, after much research, managed to get a little closer to the tribe’s home. Although the anthropologist did not manage to get closer to the seashore, it was enough to understand that these “tribes do not need outsiders to protect them, what they need is to be left in peace”.

The Indian government’s current stance is not to protect anyone who tries to approach the Sentinel Island territories and has also abandoned its attempts to census the most isolated tribe in the world. Although in the eyes of modern societies it may seem unbelievable that there are still communities living as our ancestors did, the sensible thing to do is to respect their way of life, after all the critical thinking of the modern era is supposed to accept difference and coexist with it.

Story originally published in Spanish in Ecoosfera

