Pioneer Station: This exclusive space hotel could open as early as 2025

28 very lucky and wealthy guests will be able to experience the full space tourism experience very soon at the Pioneer space station hotel.

A hotel room with a view is what most of us seek when looking to book a hotel for our vacations. But what about being able to have the most majestic and sublime view of them all? That’s right, in a very short time (if things go as planned) we could be witnesses o the very first hotel in space.

Imagine waking up and being able to witness the vastness of the universe? Orbital Assembly Corporation has been working hard to give their exclusive guests that opportunity with Pioneer, a space station hotel that will be able to accommodate up to 28 lucky (and most likely multimillionaire) guests.

Plans to open Pioneer are as early as 2025. Guests will enjoy luxurious quarters technologically assembled with artificial gravity. However, the hotel will count allow guests to experience variable microgravity and some effects of zero gravity like a floating spoon; those things we all dream about experiencing when seeing astronauts on their spaceships.

Pioneer will have a sister hotel, the Voyager, with a vacancy of 400 people that will open in 2027. Both hotels are ring-shaped; the more you reach the middle, the less gravity you’ll experience.

According to Rhonda Stevenson, CEO of Orbital Assembly Corporation: “we’ve been able to develop a safe, secure, and reliable modular station that will generate revenue and profitability from both the tourist and commercial sectors sooner than our competitors who are adhering to NASA timetables.”

Definitely, an ambitious plan with an ambitious schedule that will open the doors to more public space tourism in the future.

