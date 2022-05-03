The most powerful passports of the world

Passports and visas are very important instruments, as they impact global social inequality by determining opportunities for mobility in the world. These are the countries that top the list of the most powerful passports in the world.

A passport gives you the possibility to travel and get to know the different cultures and wonders that the world has for you outside your country. However, there are some passports that offer better travel freedom than others and are known as the most powerful passports in the world.

The power of these passports lies in the fact that they allow the owner to travel more easily without extra requirements such as a visa or a special permit; many passports focus mainly on visa-free travel, however there are other factors that made the passport holder gain importance and power.

Factors such as: visa-free travel, taxation of citizens, global perception, dual citizenship and personal freedom.

How can I measure the strength of my passport?

In some cases, due to agreements between the 2 countries in question, a country’s visa policy may allow travelers of some nationalities to visit without a visa for a period of time, being the traveler’s passport all that is needed.

The Henley Passport Index (HPI) ranks passports according to the number of destinations a traveler can enter without applying for a visa in advance, and ranks a passport highly as well if it allows the holder to visit countries with passport only, electronic travel authorization and visa on arrival.

Japan and Singapore - 1st

These two are the most powerful passports in the world if we’re talking about travel freedom, according to the HPI.

A Japanese or Singapore passport allows the holder to enter 192 different countries without having to get a visa in advance.

Germany and South Korea - 2nd

These two countries grant visa-free travel to 190 destinations.

Finland, Italy, Luxembourg, and Spain - 3rd

The holder of any of these three passports can visit 189 different destinations around the globe.

Austria, Denmark, France, Netherlands, and Sweden - 4th

Once again, five European countries are in fourth place and offer the holder 188 different destinations.

Ireland and Portugal - 5th

The holder of any of these passport can travel to 187 different destinations.

Belgium, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and United States -6th

These six countries that offer the holder 186 destinations.

Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Greece, and Malta - 7th

The differences are minimal among the positions, compared to the countries in the sixth place, the holders of the seventh-place have the possibility of traveling to 185 destinations.

Hungary and Poland -8th

These two countries offer 183 territories to know.

Lithuania and Slovakia - 9th

The countries in the ninth place offer 182 countries to travel free.

Estonia, Latvia, Slovenia -10th

And last but not least, in the tenth place, the holders of these passports have a total of 181 countries to visit without a visa.

The bottom countries

North Korea, Nepal, Palestinian Territory, Somalia, Yemen, Pakistan, Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan are countries that have less than 40 countries they can entered without a visa, Afghanistan in the last place has only 26 destinations and it’s in the 112th place.

