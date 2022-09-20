Astounding archaeological sites in Mexico City to fully experience the autumn equinox

Not everything is Teotihuacan. Within Mexico City, there are other archaeological sites ideal to receive the energies of the equinoxes.

If you are one of those people who believe in the positive energy that the equinoxes bring us, surely you are already getting ready to receive the Autumnal Equinox this September 2022. Equinoxes mark new stages during the year that you can take advantage of, but experiencing them in these majestic pre-Columbian sites is an experience out of this world.

Ancient pre-Columbian civilizations based their lives on the stars and the cosmic calendars. As such, their cities and temples were built strategically to experience equinoxes in an almost magical way. There are tons of sites where you can experience these wonders, but people rarely explore those in Mexico City. If you’re visiting and are on a tight schedule that prevents you to make the long trip to the Pyramids of Teotihuacan (the most visited archaeological site in the country), we have good news for you, since there are other archaeological sites in the capital where you can fill yourself with the energy of the Autumnal Equinox.

What is the Autumnal Equinox?

The word “equinox” etymologically means in Latin “equal night,” which means that day and night last the same length. The phenomenon occurs when the Sun is positioned on the direct line over the equator, causing both hemispheres to receive the same amount of light.

The Autumnal Equinox heralds the change of season for the hemispheres and when this phenomenon originates, night and day last only 12 hours. It is said that with the arrival of this event come days with more rain, wind, and cold, and the leaves fall off the trees.

Now that you know what it’s all about, make a note on your wish list of the following places in the city to receive this great natural phenomenon.

Tlatelolco

Although the Tlatelolco Archaeological Zone is best remembered for the horrific events that transpired on October 2, 1968, in the Plaza de las Tres Culturas, it is a place with great historical value, as Tlatelolco was the most important commercial center of pre-Hispanic Mexico. And like all archaeological sites, it hides special energy.

Sometimes it is difficult to know the times when you can enter and take a tour of the pyramids, since they are usually closed, however, the good news is that it is visible and you can visit them whenever you want at the time you want. And by the way, you can visit the Centro Cultural Universitario Tlatelolco to enjoy its interesting exhibitions or events.

Cuicuilco

Cuicuilco is an underrated archaeological zone in southern Mexico City because most Mexicans and tourists visit Teotihuacan without knowing the beauty of this place, which you must enter by making a long walk through lots of vegetation, cactus, flowers, and volcanic stone paths.

The center of what used to be a huge civilization itself is open from Monday to Sunday from 9 am to 5 pm. The plus side is that you can also visit its museum, which although it is very small, keeps very interesting historical gems.

Templo Mayor

It is probably the second most touristic archaeological site in the city because it is located in the heart of the Historic Center. However, it is well worth a visit as the core of the ancient city of Tenochtitlan. The site comprises a series of constructions, buildings, towers, and a courtyard that you can visit from 9 am to 5 pm from Tuesday to Sunday. Please note that it is not open on Mondays.

When does the Autumnal Equinox arrive in Mexico?

According to National Geographic, the Autumnal Equinox will begin exactly on September 22, 2022, and experts assure us that it can also occur on the following days, i.e. the 23rd and 24th, so get ready!

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

