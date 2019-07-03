These Are The Most Romantic Spots To Watch The 4th Of July Fireworks With Your S.O.

The 4th of July is hands-down one of the best holidays ever. There’s food, music, and of course, the fireworks. And celebrating with your S.O. makes it even better.

Everything gets decorated in red, white, and blue; there are tons of US-themed snacks and drinks, and people start celebrating early in the morning. The 4th of July is definitely one of the best holidays of the year.

It’s that special day when everybody gets together with their friends and family to celebrate the anniversary of the Independence of the United States. Some cities organize parades, others reenact the historical events that are being celebrated, like the signing of the Declaration of Independence, while others just prefer to dress up in patriotic colors, matching perfectly with the ornaments and decorations and celebrating with their loved ones. However, perhaps what the majority of people love the most is the 4th of July fireworks, an amazing spectacle that lightens up and colors the night sky with their sparkly flames.

I think we can all agree that fireworks are a perfect way to wrap up a great celebration, and for that reason, this is probably the highlight of the holiday. Besides being mesmerizing, they provide the perfect backdrop for a romantic moment with your significant other. Here are some of the most romantic spots you can go to share a special moment with your S.O. and create an unforgettable memory.

New York City

New York can be really overwhelming for a lot of people, mainly because of the large number of people everywhere. But if you and your S.O. love the hustle and bustle of the big city, there’s no doubt that the city that never sleeps is an exciting place to spend the holiday. Every year, Macy’s does a huge show to celebrate the 4th of July, and their fireworks show is one of the most spectacular and grandiose in the country. With more than 3,000 effects that last up to half an hour, this can be the perfect spot to share and express your love for that special person.

Lake Tahoe

If your idea of a romantic day out has more to do with connecting with nature and getting far away from the big cities, you should check out Lake Tahoe, on the border between California and Nevada. Grab a couple of chairs, some snacks, drinks, and a cozy blanket to cuddle with your S.O. while you contemplate the mesmerizing fireworks reflected in the water, surrounded by the woods and the mountains.

Atlantic City

Besides being a very popular spot to spend the summer vacations, Atlantic City also offers great entertainment activities during the celebrations of the 4th of July, and their fireworks display isn’t the exception. This is a perfect spot for everybody. You could take a romantic stroll or ride the iconic carousel at the Steel Pier, while you're showered in colorful lights, or even admire the fireworks display from one of the many viewing areas set up at many of the casinos and hotels.

Gatlinburg

If being around a lot of people isn’t your idea of romance, perhaps spending the 4th of July in a lovely, rustic cabin in the woods surrounded by the grandeur of the Great Smoky Mountains might do the job. Gatlinburg, Tennessee, offers several cabins that will let you get in touch with nature in a very special way. Besides that, for the 4th, they organize an amazing fireworks display that highlights with the beauty of the place. It's definitely a place that will create a lovely memory in your relationship.

St. Louis

Why get only one great night of fireworks when you can actually experience that breathtaking sight for three days during Fair St. Louis. For the celebration of the country's birthday, Fair St. Louis offers several cultural and entertaining activities to make of your holiday a really fun and fulfilling one. After the amazing concerts, great food, and awesome art exhibitions, you can finish your day with their amazing fireworks display.

Nashville

For me, the most romantic way to show that special person in our lives how much we love them is through music, and Nashville, the city of music, can be a really iconic and unforgettable spot to do so. During the 4th of July celebrations, the city organizes an amazing free music festival where you can enjoy the talent of local bands and musicians with that unique Nashville style. At night, the fireworks are programmed to give light and color to the musical acts.

So, get ready to spend an amazing romantic weekend with your S.O. while enjoying the great activities these spots have to offer for the 4th of July celebrations. You'll also create long-lasting memories with that person you love so much.

