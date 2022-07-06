Farewell to Splash Mountain; it will now be a Princess Tiana attraction

Princess Tiana, from ‘The Princess and the Frog,’ will have her own attraction in the Disney parks based on the culture of New Orleans.

There is an attraction in Magic Kingdom, that has been one of the most famous in the Disney park for several decades. It is called Splash Mountain, and it is basically a nice log ride that ends with a steep waterfall, based on the 1946 movie Song of the South. Living up to its name, those who ride Splash Mountain end up soaking wet and, in the end, receive a photograph of the magical and terrifying moment when they tumble down the steep five-story drop.

Very soon, Splash Mountain will change its name, look, and feel. It will no longer be based on Song of the South but The Princess and the Frog and will be called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. According to Carmen Smith, senior vice president of creative development and strategy for Disney parks, the team was inspired by New Orleans to create Tiana’s Bayou Adventure:

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Walt Disney Imagineers have been frequent travelers to Louisiana, while conducting extensive research, to ensure that Tiana’s Baoyu Adventure preserves the heart and soul of the city that inspired the story of Princess Tiana,” she wrote on the Disney Parks Blog. “From exploring the French Market and the bayou to consulting with academics, chefs, musicians, and cultural institutions, the Imagineers have received insights from across the region and learned from local experts along the way.”

At this point, Song of the South is one of Disney’s most controversial films, as it has been criticized for its portrayal of characters of African descent. Splash Mountain, however, will now be the attraction of Tiana, Disney’s first African-American princess.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

When does Tiana’s Bayou Adventure open?

Splash Mountain is still open at Disney World and Disneyland, so you still have time to visit the Song-of-the-South-themed attraction. It is not yet known when they will close to start the renovations of The Princess and the Frog attraction, but Disney announced that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open to the public in 2024.

Podría interesarte