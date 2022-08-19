6 really strange places that people have found on Google Earth

Hell’s Gate, ghost-filled churches, and other places you probably wouldn’t want to visit in person.

Planet Earth is a fascinating and terrifying place. It is full of mysterious places whose existence we might never have heard of if it weren’t for the fact that today we can travel to virtually any place via Google Earth. If you zoom in on the right coordinates, you can find strange temples with ghostly statues, human remains in ceremonial areas, Devil’s caves, or a gigantic fire pit that looks like the entrance to hell.

1. A car in the middle of the ocean

In the South Atlantic, in an area where there seems to be nothing but sea, there is a kind of modern garage, with a white car parked inside and a roof of neon lights. In the comments they say that it is “the bunker of a millionaire” who did not want it to be known:

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

2. The Church of the Nine Ghosts

Meanwhile, in a place west of Prague, there is a place called Kostel svatého Jirí. Also known as the Church of St. George or the Church of the Nine Ghosts, it is a Catholic temple that was built in the 14th century. Inside it, you can see the ‘Má mysl’ (“My mind”): nine sculptures of ghosts distributed throughout the building and are actually a tribute to the Germans who visited the church in the early twentieth century and were expelled after World War II:

3. A strange spiral in the middle of nowhere

In the United States, in the middle of the desert, there is a huge spiral that was made with rocks. The strangest thing is that around it there are ghostly statues (very similar to those of the Church of the Nine Ghosts) in different poses and covered by what looks like white robes. One even holds a bicycle, WTF?

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

4. The Devil’s Cave

Mexico is no slouch when it comes to strange places. Although this country is full of them, the place we’re talking about is located in Mazatlan, Sinaloa, and is known as “La Cueva del Diablo” (The Devil’s Cave). Some locals say that Satan himself lives there, and legend has it two women disappeared there when they were attracted to him. It is also rumored that whoever enters the cave never comes out again and, for that reason, it is closed with a fence.

5. The Gate of Hell

The Darvaza Pit, in the vicinity of the Karakum Desert in Turkmenistan, is also a place known as Hell’s Gate. It is a well that measures 69 meters in diameter and 30 meters deep and is forever on fire. The hole was created after a gas prospecting accident in which Soviet geologists discovered a subway cave filled with natural gas (something like the world’s largest gas leak):

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

6. A strange altar with human remains

In the province of Chachapoyas, Peru, you can find the Laguna de las Momias. In the second half of the 1990s, researchers found funerary remains placed on a hill located at the edge of the body of water, which can be seen as a cluster of skulls and other pre-Hispanic figurines on Google Earth:

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Podría interesarte