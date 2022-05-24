Thor’s Well, the door to the sea abyss in the Pacific Ocean

This espectacular formation seems to have been sculpted by the god of thunder.

The immensity of the sea is such that it has the power to lead us to introspection, perhaps that is why everything related to the blue giant causes us tranquility as well as intrigue. But it is not only in its depths or in the middle of nowhere that we find the greatest mysteries, even on the coast at full reach of our eyes there are formations that make our heads explode. Thor’s Well is one of them and it does not bear that name by chance, but because it seems to have been sculpted by the Mjölnir of the great god of thunder.

Near Cape Perpetua on the Oregon coast, there is a huge sinkhole that seems to be bottomless and through which the endless waves of the sea drain. A rocky hole in the middle of the coast gives the illusion of swallowing the seawater that surrounds it. A true natural wonder that has generated intrigue among its visitors.

How was Thor’s Well formed?

Called Thor’s Well or also the Pacific Drain, it is a natural rock formation that probably began as a cavern that gradually took shape thanks to the incessant passage of the waves. Later, with rock erosion and the ocean’s momentum, the roof of the cavern collapsed creating an opening at the bottom and top. This is why every time the waves wash into it, the ocean dangerously splashes everything around it.

Although Thor’s Well looks like a bottomless black hole it is actually about six meters deep, according to explorers. But don’t be fooled, the sea cavern, even with such a depth, is actually a very dangerous place to explore.

As expected, the spectacular nature of the Pacific drainage depends on the momentum of the sea. When the waves embrace at high tide or during storms, the waves swirl into the natural formation and violently surge outward. One can almost hear the ocean speak through the great Thor’s Well.

Although if one day you wish to visit the magical place, the best time to do so is an hour before the high tide begins, only this way you will be able to observe the well without water and slowly become the drainage of the sea.

Story originally published in Ecoosfera

