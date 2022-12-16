8 Travels That Changed Humanity and How You Can Make Them

Even if there is no more land to discover, we can see beyond ourselves and know ourselves as people.

Travel is in our nature. Somewhere in the human genetic code are a series of instructions that motivate multiple minds to discover more of this world. Although in establishing civilizations mainly sedentary thinking developed, there is still a nomadic feeling born out of the need to know, to gain information, and to know what exists outside the comfort zone.

In ancient times, different characters were motivated by this nature. They wanted to make their way into the world and know its possibilities. Thanks to them, millions of travelers have been able to move more safely to see with their own eyes the wonders of the planet. Although almost every corner of the planet has been discovered, and humanity is now pointing into space, there is still a chance to walk in the footsteps of those pioneers who (thanks to their vision) shaped the modern world.

The following are some of those journeys that changed the way people understood the world and that possibly, by experiencing them firsthand, will fully reveal how sweet it means to step into the unknown.

Marco Polo’s Travels

The legendary traveler documented for over two decades his vision of the world. He met different nations and tribes and analyzed the social behavior of different civilizations. He traveled throughout China, Indonesia, and Persia, and from each of these places, he returned with treasures and gifts.

There is no specific way to replicate Marco Polo’s journey; the closest thing is to undertake a backpacking adventure starting in India and traveling through the countries of Asia.

Those of Ferdinand Magellan

From 1519 to 1522, Magellan found a new route to sail between Spain and Indonesia. Few believed in his project, but eventually, he found his way to the center of the spice trade. Not only was it a success in the commercial sense, but it proved that the Earth was round and that it was possible to go around it to find new routes.

Fernando set sail from Seville, Spain, to Indonesia. A trip that is now quite simple but impractical for tourists. It is better to travel by land and take a look at the change between European and Asian cultures.

Vasco de Gama’s journey to India

Although India had already been identified as a nearby land by Europeans, it was not until the time of Vasco de Gama that maritime trade began to grow. His purpose was to find a route to sail directly between Europe and India; the voyage, which started in 1497, took more than a year.

Travelers can try to make the journey from Lisbon and reach Kerala, India. There are different ways to do it, from maritime on a ship or by train.

To the South Pole as Roald Amundsen

At the beginning of the century, the Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen had the desire to make an expedition to the South Pole. His records became the pinnacle for different travelers and scientists who wanted to look at that unexplored piece of land. The trip was a success and different areas are now named after Roald’s surname.

The Antarctic Peninsula is accessible to any traveler by cruise ship. Because the internal areas are more dangerous, this area is the most visited by tourists. The trip could begin in Funchal, Portugal, where Amundsen stopped before heading to the South Pole.

The first trip to Everest

In 1953, Sherpa Tenzig Norgay and Edmund Hillary decided to undertake a journey up the world’s largest mountain in the world and reach the summit. They were the first to do so, and since then, thousands of people have attempted the same feat.

Any traveler should meet in Kathmandu, Nepal, to start the adventure. It is the starting point where everyone stores their supplies and prepares for the expedition. Anyone can be on the slopes of the mountain, but only true experts can attempt to climb (due to the risk of death).

Christopher Columbus’ Voyages

He is probably the most famous explorer on this list. Columbus wanted to find a new trade route from Spain to India, but his calculations were incorrect, and when he landed, he reached what we know today as America.

Columbus passed through the Canary Islands to take provisions, and the first thing he looked at upon arriving in our lands was the Bahamas, paradisiacal perfection for any tourist. There are still boats that cross the entire ocean, or you can also take a plane.

Lewis and Clark’s Expedition

Before Kerouac and all the beatniks who crossed North America to discover it, Meriwether Lewis and William Clark decided to travel all over the United States before the Europeans took their place. On their journey, they documented different species of plants and civilizations that existed before the conquest. They crossed the country from coast to coast and defined the American spirit of taking whatever came their way.

The travelers went through the Columbia River in Washington to guide themselves, and probably the most difficult area to traverse for anyone wishing to imitate them, the Bitterroot Mountains. There are multiple ways to make the journey and rediscover yourself as the Beats authors did in the past.

Captain James Cook’s Journey

Cook is recognized for being an excellent cartographer and for being responsible for the expedition that culminated in the colonization of the Australian lands. In 1768, when King George III decided to send the captain, the small continent had not yet been completely discovered. After three years, the necessary knowledge was already available to begin the invasion. The man also managed to make maps of the coast of New Zealand with few errors, an unusual feat even for our days.

Cook passed through Tahiti and the Coromandel in New Zealand before arriving in Australia’s Botany Bay, places that today can be visited and toured with a few boat trips.

Visiting those spaces that in the past were unknown to the European world is a journey through history. Human curiosity and some accidents led them to know much more about what it means to live on Earth. Exploring every corner is mere instinct, and if the desire to travel comes, why ignore it?

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

