Turkey changes its name so as not to be confused with a Thanksgiving dinner

Gone are the days when you had to clarify if you were referring to the country or to poultry when saying Turkey. The European country requested the United Nations to accept its change of name to one that corresponds to that of the national language and be Türkiye.

The UN accepted the official request made by the Turkish Government and the official registration of the new name was confirmed to the official Anadolu agency by the UN spokesman, Stephane Dujarric.

“The change of the country’s name was effective upon receipt of the letter,” the spokesman said, referring to the letter sent by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavusoglu to UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

The Turkish government considers that the name Türkiye “represents and expresses the culture, civilization, and values of the nation”.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ordered by decree that all products manufactured in the country be labeled “made in Türkiye”, something that many companies have been doing for the past 20 years.

The government has long used Türkiye in its formal communications and foreign-language websites.

However, many local media point out that one of the main reasons is that in English Turkey means turkey and, moreover, it refers in dialect to something useless or unsuccessful.

The change would thus not have the political or historical motivations of other countries to change their name, such as the Netherlands, as well as some that changed their former colonial names, such as Zimbabwe (formerly Rhodesia) or Sri Lanka (Ceylon).

With information from EFE Agency

