ADVERTISING

TRAVEL

Turkey changes its name so as not to be confused with a Thanksgiving dinner

By:
Cultura Colectiva
- June 3, 2022

BE INSPIRED

travel

Turkey changes its name so as not to be confused with a Thanksgiving dinner

travel

Thor’s Well, the door to the sea abyss in the Pacific Ocean

Ecoo sfera
travel

This is the historic building in LA in which Johnny Depp has his five penthouses

travel

Danvers State Lunatic Asylum: Batman’s gruesome inspiration for Arkham Asylum

María Isabel Carrasco Cara Chards
travel

A rainbow coin will be released in the UK to celebrate the 50th Pride anniversary

travel

Pioneer Station: This exclusive space hotel could open as early as 2025

María Isabel Carrasco Cara Chards
travel

Pura Lempuyang, ‘the gateway of heaven:’ Spiritual must or tourist trap?

María Isabel Carrasco Cara Chards
travel

Not everybody celebrates Mother’s Day the same, here’s how they do it in different countries

Alexa Martínez
travel

6 destinations that every Star Wars fan should visit to celebrate each May the 4th

travel

The most powerful passports of the world

Alexa Martínez
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

The Turkish government considers that the name Türkiye “represents and expresses the culture, civilization, and values of the nation”.

Gone are the days when you had to clarify if you were referring to the country or to poultry when saying Turkey. The European country requested the United Nations to accept its change of name to one that corresponds to that of the national language and be Türkiye.

The UN accepted the official request made by the Turkish Government and the official registration of the new name was confirmed to the official Anadolu agency by the UN spokesman, Stephane Dujarric.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

“The change of the country’s name was effective upon receipt of the letter,” the spokesman said, referring to the letter sent by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavusoglu to UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

The Turkish government considers that the name Türkiye “represents and expresses the culture, civilization, and values of the nation”.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ordered by decree that all products manufactured in the country be labeled “made in Türkiye”, something that many companies have been doing for the past 20 years.

The government has long used Türkiye in its formal communications and foreign-language websites.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

However, many local media point out that one of the main reasons is that in English Turkey means turkey and, moreover, it refers in dialect to something useless or unsuccessful.

The change would thus not have the political or historical motivations of other countries to change their name, such as the Netherlands, as well as some that changed their former colonial names, such as Zimbabwe (formerly Rhodesia) or Sri Lanka (Ceylon).

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

With information from EFE Agency

Podría interesarte
Tags:World newscurious factstravel
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING