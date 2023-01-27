Traveling to Egypt: Where is Tutankhamun’s Famous Tomb?

If you plan to travel to Egypt, a must-visit is the mythical site of Tutankhamun’s famous tomb.

Tutankhamun was not the most important of the Egyptian pharaohs by far, but the discovery of his tomb in 1922 by the archaeologist Howard Carter gave epic dyes to his person. From that moment on, Tutankhamun’s name became a great reference in Egyptology, since his tomb was found practically intact. Something that was never seen before.

On any trip to Egypt, there are unmissable places such as the pyramids of Giza, Abu Simbel, Luxor, Karnak, and, of course, the city of Cairo. However, if you’re looking for Tutankhamun’s tomb, you have to head to an ancient region.

Where Is Tutankhamun’s Tomb?

Tutankhamun’s tomb is located in the famous Valley of the Kings near Luxor in Egypt. The site served as a necropolis in Ancient Egypt for the pharaohs, especially those of the New Empire era (1600-1050 BC).

The Valley of the Kings is one of the most spectacular places in all of Egypt, thanks to the wonderful finishes and decorations in the tombs of each of the pharaohs. Undoubtedly, the tomb KV62, that of Tutankhamun, acquired legendary levels as the most important archaeological discovery of the modern era. The site was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1979.

How to Get to the Valley of the Kings?

The Valley of the Kings is located on the western bank of the Nile River, just opposite Thebes. For further reference, the Valley of the Kings is very close to Luxor and a tour of the necropolis is offered by any travel agency.

Where Is Tutankhamun’s Mask?

Although Tutankhamun’s tomb is located in the Valley of the Kings, all his grave goods were moved by archaeologists to the city of Cairo. Currently, Tutankhamun’s mask and a large number of pieces found in his tomb can be seen in the Egyptian Museum in Cairo. However, it is expected that in a few months, the brand-new and spectacular Grand Egyptian Museum in that city will become its new home.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva News

