ADVERTISING

TRAVEL

These towns got flooded on purpose but constantly emerge back

By:
Yazmín Veloz
 - September 29, 2022

BE INSPIRED

travel

These towns got flooded on purpose but constantly emerge back

Yazmín Veloz
travel

La Biznaga: The enigmatic town in Mexico allegedly inhabited by witches

Yazmín Veloz
travel

Archaeologists find pyramids twice as old as the Egyptian ones in Russia

Ecoo sfera
travel

Astounding archaeological sites in Mexico City to fully experience the autumn equinox

Shantal Romero
travel

Rat soup and other rare Mexican dishes you may not have tried

Yazmín Veloz
travel

Zone of Silence: The mystical spot in the Mexican desert

Ecoo sfera
travel

Svalbard, the unique northern city where the Sun never sets

Ecoo sfera
travel

Sentinel Island, home of the most isolated tribe in the world

Ecoo sfera
travel

6 really strange places that people have found on Google Earth

Gabriela Castillo
travel

Japan’s odd strategy to help its economy is to make its youth drink more

ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

These sites were forgotten but surfaced decades after their destruction.

There are magical sites that have been preserved over the centuries, and that when visited, generate wonder among people who are amazed by the architectural, natural, and cultural beauty they possess.

Perhaps one of the mysteries that always causes curiosity is that of the places submerged underwater. Throughout history, many towns have been flooded either by nature’s wrath or by people’s interests and unfortunately, their population had to flee, displacing the hundreds that once inhabited them.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

These towns below were flooded on purpose, but constructions of what were once towns have survived the flood and re-emerged after years, even after being centuries underwater.

Taxhimay Zone, Mexico

According to the official website of the government of Estado de Mexico, the history of this place dates back to the 16th century, when the town of San Luis de las Peras, of Otomí origin, was established in these lands.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

It was in 1934 when General Lázaro Cárdenas, President of Mexico at that time, decided to evict the town to create a dam to supply water to the state of Hidalgo. In this way, the settlements of this site were submerged at the bottom of the water, which years later resurfaced, and is now considered a tourist attraction.

Aceredo, Spain

In the 1990s an ancient village located in the municipality of Lobios, in Spain, was buried underwater, but every year it re-emerges, leaving locals and tourists fascinated.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

It was as a result of the construction of a reservoir in Portugal, which in 1992 swallowed several villages, amid a revolt, as the 120 neighbors who inhabited this place opposed being evicted. In the end, they had to abandon their homes, and Aceredo was submerged in this area, as well as four other villages: A Reloeira, Buscalque, O Bao, and Lantemil.

Derwent, England

This town was also submerged on purpose to build the Ladybower reservoir because cities such as Derby, Leicester, Nottingham, and Sheffield expanded in the mid-twentieth century and required a dam to supply water. At first, they planned to build the dam further up the valley to save the town. Eventually, they realized that this was not enough, and the site had to be removed.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Work began in 1935, and by 1945 Derwent was under water. Nowadays, when the summer heat arrives, the water levels drop drastically, so the remains of this town can be seen by tourists who visit. During particularly hot summers, water levels in Ladybower Reservoir can drop enough that the remains of Derwent are once again visible, and visitors can stroll among its ruins.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Podría interesarte
Tags:traveldestinationsAwesome Destination
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING