The ‘White Lotus’ Villa Is for Rent, so You Can Live the Italian Dream

Now you can take that dream girls’ trip to Italy and see the Villa Tasca from the second season of ‘The White Lotus.’

The second season of The White Lotus made us want to live an Italian dream, one of those that can only be seen in the movies, but the good news is that this can now be a reality thanks to the hosting platform Airbnb. They now have available the famous Villa Tasca that we saw in the second season of the Golden Globe-winning HBO series 2023.

Villa Tasca from The White Lotus on Airbnb

Before we tell you all about this dream home in Palermo, Italy, it’s worth noting that, being a luxurious property, renting it would indeed be a bit of a whim, as it’s not cheap at all. The good thing is that since it is huge, you could stay there with your family or friends to make the most of your Sicilian trip.

The Villa Tasca will transport you back to the 1500s, with 20 hectares of garden and four rooms with private bathrooms. It has a double staircase that guides guests to the main floor. The living room and dining room have huge ceilings, tall windows, and Italian art and design in every corner, including incredible landscape paintings.

In addition, each space has details such as gilt-edged portraits, carved wooden cabinets, and marble tiles in the bathrooms. A real luxury dream!

And obviously, you can’t miss the famous pool of the series, which is surrounded by lush gardens where you can tell all your secrets to your companions as the characters of the series. Other amenities that can be enjoyed at the villa include a billiard room, music room, bar, and full-service staff.

How Much Does It Cost?

As we told you, this magical space is quite expensive, as it costs no more and no less than 5,500 euros per night, that is, a bit over 5,900 dollars. To top it all off, the minimum stay is three nights, so please do the math without falling over in shock.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

