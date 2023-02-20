Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner Spotted on Double Date with Hailey and Justin Bieber

It looks like Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner are serious.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner allegedly went on a double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber, and what a fantasy... and who would have thought that one of the best models in the world has joined forces with one of the top representatives of urban music because what we once thought impossible seems to be a reality today.

Only in a multiverse could we link Kendall Jenner to Bad Bunny... but it’s time we start believing that it’s very real, even that they could be the couple of the year because who could resist the charms of the eldest Jenner and the personality of Benito? Apparently, they couldn’t escape each other’s quirks.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner on a Double Date with Hailey and Justin Bieber

According to U.S. media, Benito and Kendall were spotted dining at Wally’s, a famous restaurant in Beverly Hills, although neither of the two allowed themselves to be captured together; in fact, they once again managed to escape the press separately. Photographers who witnessed the moment claim that she tried to avoid the paparazzi, while the singer escaped minutes later for another exit.

The funny thing is that this is not the end of the story, but Hailey and Justin Bieber were also captured leaving the same restaurant almost at the same time as the model and the reggaeton singer. It is important to mention that Bieber’s wife is Kendall’s best friend, so local media claim that it could have been a double date. And, yes, it makes sense... unless Bad Bunny is cooking up a collaboration with Bieber... or not.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner in Los Angeles

Rumors of a possible relationship between Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner began after both celebrities were spotted kissing at a nightclub in Los Angeles, the same one from which they also managed to leave separately and slip away from the paparazzi.

Days after the club night, Kendall was approached by the press after leaving the gym and was questioned about her relationship with the Bad Bunny, however, the model kept silent and walked with her face covered until she got into the vehicle that was already waiting for her.

After the news of a possible relationship between Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner went viral on social networks, fans were quick to comment on the subject; however, most of them are in complete disagreement about these celebrities becoming a couple.

So far, neither Kendall nor Benito has clarified the situation... but we must confess that, if it’s true, we love them together.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

