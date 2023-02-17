Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner Were Seen Together and Could Be the Couple of the Year

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner together, a fantasy without a doubt.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner together, and we believe they could be THE couple of the year. He is one of the best artists in the music industry and she is one of the best-paid models in the world. The truth is, in a surreal world, we might think that these two being together is just a fantasy, but apparently, it’s more real than we imagined.

Recently, Bad Bunny made headlines after his performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards, his speech in Spanish, and also about his love life, as it was the first time the singer showed his tattoo in honor of his ex Gabriela... However, today it seems that this topic is a thing of the past, as videos of the reggaeton artist Kendall Jenner have gone viral, and what a fantasy it is.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner ogether. It seems that Bad Bunny is not only a weakness for his fans but also for some celebrities, and on the other hand, no one can resist the charm of Kendall Jenner... as both have fallen for each other’s beauty and rumors have emerged that these celebrities are in a romance.

According to US media, the model and the musician were seen at a club in Los Angeles and reportedly spent the night together. People who were in the same place as the artists claim that the new couple kept a low profile and made a very discreet entrance and exit. They even mentioned that Kendall used a scarf on her face to avoid being recognized... but it seems that it didn’t work.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Witnesses mentioned that both celebrities were kissing between songs and that they seemed to be having a great time, even giving the impression of being a couple. So far, there is no evidence of such statements, however, images of who would be the model with her face covered have gone viral, getting into her car after the party.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The fandom of each of the famous individuals is not in agreement with the alleged relationship and rejects the idea of a romance between them, even though it is not official information yet. The truth is that, yes, it may seem like this would never happen, but the idea of Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner together doesn’t sound bad either.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW













Podría interesarte