Madonna Showed Off Her ‘New’ Face after Surgeries and Joked About Hurtful Comments

Madonna responds to mockery about her looks and puts in her place all those who have criticized her. The ‘Queen of Pop’ has been the target of attacks after appearing with a different look, which caused users to claim that she has abused plastic surgeries and Botox.

Likewise, criticism intensified after Madonna went on stage at the Grammy 2023 to introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith’s performance; her appearance broke the Internet, and many of her fans expressed their sadness for the singer’s appearance, as they considered she looked unrecognizable.

Madonna Responds to Mockery About Her Looks

Through her Twitter account, Madonna shared a picture of herself, with a rather mocking phrase towards the criticisms that have rained down on her in recent months. “Look how cute I am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol,” she shared in her Twitter post.

Immediately, Madonna’s publication was filled with comments and reactions; some supported the confidence with which the singer has gone through the hate, and many others refuse to accept Madonna’s appearance and emphasize abuse with the surgery.

Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol 😂 pic.twitter.com/jd8hQyi2Az — Madonna (@Madonna) February 20, 2023

This is not the first time Madonna reacts to comments about her appearance; after her presentation at the Grammy’s, she posted on her Instagram account a speech to break stigmas, discrimination, and stereotypes.

“Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim- Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone’s face,” the singer began.

“A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong-willed, hard-working, and adventurous,” she added. “I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start,” Madonna protested.

Madonna is working on her music and career, so she has put criticism of her appearance on the back burner, demonstrating her confidence and self-esteem.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

