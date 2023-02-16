Here’s Melissa McCarthy’s First Look as Ursula in ‘The Little Mermaid’

We already know (a little bit) what Melissa McCarthy will look like as Ursula in ‘The Little Mermaid’ live-action movie, and people can not stand her beauty.

Disney has released the first image of Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in The Little Mermaid live-action movie. This film, about one of Disney’s favorite princesses, has become one of the most anticipated ones for the company, and that is mostly because people are dying to see Ariel, Eric, and the kingdom of Atlantica in this new version.

Nonetheless, the election of Halle Bailey for the main character, Ariel, was a decision that, unfortunately, has generated all kinds of controversy on social media. However, those comments can change fans’ minds that the movie will be beautiful.

Halle Bailey is not the only one who completes the cast of The Little Mermaid, as Melissa McCarthy will be in charge of giving life to one of Disney’s most beloved villains: Ursula. After years, we already have a glimpse of what the actress looks like in the purple costume, and people are loving it.

First image of Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in The Little Mermaid

Ursula’s sneak peek was released on a new teaser of The Little Mermaid, where we can see Halle Bailey singing “Part of Your World,” one of Disney’s most iconic songs while swimming in the sea. However, at the end of the clip, we can all see a little bit of what Melissa McCarthy looks like as Ursula.

The image is not as clear as we would like, but that is so that people do not lose the surprise factor at the time of the release. Still, we can see the iconic purple skin of the character and her marked and triangular eyebrows, as in the original character... and we all hope that she will be just as scary and fabulous.

Until now, the actress in charge of giving life to Ursula has not revealed any information about her character, but we hope she will do so very soon because we already want to see her doing evil stuff in Atlantica.

When will “The Little Mermaid” live action film premiere?

Good news: we will not have to wait long to see these beloved Disney characters come to life, as The Little Mermaid’s live-action will hit theaters on May 26, and will feature the participation of Halle Bailey, Javier Bardem, Melissa McCarthy and Jonah Hauer-King.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

