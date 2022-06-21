Pablo Escobar’s mansion in Tulum is now a hotel perfect for your artsy side

The mansion was turned into a boutique hotel full of art with pieces from Basquiat, Koons and Haring.

Are you a “Narcos”, yes the Netflix series about Latin America druglords, aficionado and are planning your next summer vacations, then we have the perfect spot for you: the former house of nothing less than Pablo Escobar, the famous Colombian criminal that planned to have a retirement house at Tulum but died before he even got to spend his adulthood in it.

His mansion, located in the paradisiac beach of Tulum, Mexico, was transformed into Casa Malca a boutique hotel with 71 luxury rooms, a private beach and a subterranean pool in which Escobar used to relax.

Before the mansion was rescued by renowned Colombian contemporary art collector Lio Malca, the property was in a complete state of abandonment. It was forgotten since Escobar death in 1993, and because nature and the Caribbean jungle does its thing, it wasn’t discovered until 2003.

Malca bought the estate in 2021 and transformed it into a five-star boutique resort filled with his own art collection that goes from Keith Haring to Jeff Koons or Basquiat pieces.

“I purchased the property because I thought it was insane,” Malca told Cool Hunting in 2016. “I could not believe that in this world, a property like this still exists and hasn’t been taken over by a corporation.”

It has a restaurant that offers authentic Mexican food and a bar decorated in a Keith Haring style.

There are pieces of art in every corner of the hotel. The lush gardens are an invitation to get lost and enjoy your stay surrounded with art while the pool and its private beach are just paradise.

If you are ready to book a room, be ready to spare some bucks. Prices start at 390 for a single garden suite to 1,000 dollars for suites within the actual mansion, those rooms in which Pablo Escobar and friends used to spend their time away.

