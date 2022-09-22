Archaeologists find pyramids twice as old as the Egyptian ones in Russia

Many believe that the pyramids found in Russia could be the trace of the disappeared (mythical) Hyperborea.

In the extreme northwest of Russia is the Kola peninsula, one of the largest in Europe which is also almost entirely within the Arctic Circle. But it is not precisely its climate that attracts the most attention, but the supposed pyramids that, according to some, are up to twice as old as the Egyptian pyramids.

This region of the world extends from the Barents Sea with which it borders to the north and with the White Sea in its eastern and southeastern limits. According to historians, it is one of the oldest regions of the planet, where civilization began to arrive as early as the 5th millennium before the Common Era. But in the 1st millennium BC, only the inhabitants of the traditional Sámi people remained in the region.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

This is why it is believed that the Sami were the authors of what are now only underground ruins of what may once have been great pyramids. Today the Sámi people still inhabit the region, and in fact, they consider the northern area of the peninsula sacred, which is where the alleged large pyramid is located.

Traces of Hyperborea?

It is not clear whether the pyramids in Russia were built by an ancient civilization, but some venture to believe that they could be the traces of the vanished Hyperborea.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

In ancient Greek texts, there are references to a land of an unknown location called Hyperborea. According to the Greeks, the name of this city comes from the term Hyper Borea, which means ‘beyond the north’ and derives from the belief that the god Boreas, who lived in Thrace, had given birth to several children called Hyperboreans, who lived far beyond the north.

The first records of this city appear in Herodotus’ Histories, written in 450 BC. However, Herodotus himself takes as references two other historians who previously mentioned the name of Hyperborea: Hesiod and Homer. In his writings, Herodotus talks about his assumptions that the unknown city was somewhere in northeast Asia.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

In that sense, many believe that the pyramids found in Russia could be the trace of the disappeared Hyperborea, although there is no scientific evidence to support this fact.

What are the pyramids found in Russia like?

There is not much information about the Russian pyramids, but according to archaeologists who have ventured to the Kola peninsula, the structures could be twice as old as the pyramids of Giza in Egypt. Estimates suggest they could date back between 9,000 and 40,000 years. The structures are aligned in an east-west direction, so it is believed they may have served as astronomical observatories.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Despite the mysticism surrounding this group of ancient ruins, there is not much research and little is known about them. This is why there is no scientific evidence, at least so far, that can reveal the secret of the Russian pyramids.

[Photos: Peter Lam]

Story originally published in Spanish in Ecoosfera

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Podría interesarte