Stonehenge in Mexico? Meet the Valle de los monjes in Chihuahua

This magical and majestic place is one of those that you have to visit at least once in your life.

If natural formations and ancestral landscapes are your things, you have to go to Valle de los Monjes or Valle Bisabírachi in the Sierra Tarahumara, where a group of rock formations that reach up to 60 meters high make it look like something out of a dream. This majestic destination in Northern Mexico (Chihuahua) is a mandatory visit for those adventurous travelers seeking unique spots in the world.

It is called Valley of the Monks because the huge rocks look like resembling monks immersed in their reflections in the most sepulchral silence. Legend has it that they were indeed monks who reached a very high degree of concentration and remained like this, petrified forever. According to Rarámuri beliefs, the enormous stones were carved by the native inhabitants of the Valley of the Monks. As the world had only recently been created, they were easy to shape. And there they have remained intact for all this time.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

These formations, as well as the Pacula Dunes, are the work of natural phenomena, geological movements, wind, and rain, which resulted in these formations after millions of years. When you visit this place, you witness a process that began long before humans and will be here long after we are gone.

Many people go to the Bisabírachi Valley to practice mountain biking, hiking, or mountaineering. If you want to get to know it, we recommend arriving at the magical town of Creel, where there are several lodging options, and traveling to the Valley from there (it is about a half-hour drive). Bring your own water and supplies for the day and leave the place exactly as beautiful as you found it. We also advise you to check the weather conditions; as in Creel and other municipalities in Chihuahua, temperatures drop considerably during the fall and winter, so it is a good idea to pack your warmest clothes and enjoy the adventure!

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

Podría interesarte