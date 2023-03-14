ADVERTISING

The Way Hailey Bieber Showed Her Friendship with Kendall Jenner Is Over

By:
María Isabel Carrasco Cara Chards
March 14, 2023

It looks like Hailey Bieber has severed all relations with the Jenners.

After the Selena Gomez/Hailey and Justin Bieber/Kendall and Kylie Jenner issue, none of the celebrities have spoken out about it, even, they have continued with their lives normally despite the criticism and the great, seriously great, controversy that has been generated, especially after users have divided into team Selena and team Hailey.

This great Internet war, caused thousands of users to stop following the Jenners and Justin’s wife on Instagram as a show of support for the singer. However, it seems that the problems already came to invade their relationships, as Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner’s long friendship is likely to have come to an end.

Hailey Bieber Ignores the Jenner Sisters

Halley Bieber and the Jenner sisters coincided at the Oscars party; however, the encounter was nothing like we would have expected, as the model decided to ignore her so-called best friend.

Through TikTok, videos of the meeting of the models were viralized, apparently, it seems that they were in a hurry, and perhaps there was no time to stop; however, it has not been so. Several users have taken on the task of interpreting the lips of celebrities and paying much more attention to their behavior.

In the videos we can see Hailey greeting some people without approaching Kendall Jenner; users claim that while she was moving forward, the model’s lips read: “You just going to ignore me like that?” Hailey only replied, “Hi!,” a reaction that obviously puzzled the model from the Kardashian-Jenner clan; she even looked at the person in front of her and questioned, “What?”

@inspectorgadgetttttt

Did they say what i think they said… #fyp #oscars #haileybieberoscars #justinbieber #selenagomezoscars #madeleinemccann

♬ original sound - Inspector gadget

So far, it is not known if there was any rapprochement between the models during the event, remember that Hailey and Kendall have been best friends for many years. Although with Justin Bieber’s wife’s reaction, it seems that the friendship has definitely come to an end.

Story written in Spanish by Kate Nateras in Cultura Colectiva

