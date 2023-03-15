Miley Would’ve Made Kendall Cry to Defend Selena; No One Messes with Her Bestie

Miley Cyrus doesn’t mince words and says things up front in the face of injustice.

According to Netizens and US media, Miley Cyrus would have made Kendall Jenner cry to defend Selena Gomez and other people who have been victims of the mockery inflicted by both the youngest sisters of the Kardashian Clann and Hailey Bieber.

Miley is straightforward, and if one thing has characterized her is that she does not mince words; she tells things the way they are and, on this occasion, it was the model’s turn to try a little of the singer’s fury, to see if she learned her lesson.

Miley Cyrus Reportedly Made Kendall Jenner Cry

All this would have happened at the Oscars afterparty, an event where hundreds of celebrities coincided, including Miley Cyrus, Hailey Bieber, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner. According to various U.S. media, Miley Cyrus would have confronted Kendall Jenner, letting her know what a bad person she has been with Selena Gomez, as well as her younger sister and her best friend.

Also, the singer would have reminded the model how bad it is to make fun of other people and that it only highlighted how terrible she is as a human being. Miley’s words would have been a knife to the jugular for Kendall, so she would have cried after hearing it and then leave the party accompanied by her clan.

These rumors took much more strength after Selena Gomez shared a couple of selfies through her Instagram account, and her caption was ‘Violet Chemistry,’ the name of one of the songs on Miley’s new album. The singer even tagged her colleague and friend in her post, to which she responded with a red heart and then shared the photos on her Instagram stories.

On the other hand, that was not the only rant seen at the Oscars party, as videos have gone viral indicating that Kendall and Hailey’s friendship could be over, as Justin’s wife would have ignored her best friend during the event. The truth is that these rumors may have some credibility and that Kendall has been overwhelmed by so much controversy. Miley, of course, knew how to use the cards in her favor to teach her a good lesson.

Story written in Spanish by Kate Nateras in Cultura Colectiva





