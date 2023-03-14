ADVERTISING

LIFESTYLE

Selena Hints Miley in New Post Sealing Their Great Friendship

By:
Gabriela Castillo
 - March 14, 2023

BE INSPIRED

lifestyle

Selena Hints Miley in New Post Sealing Their Great Friendship

Gabriela Castillo
lifestyle

Lindsay Lohan is Going to Be a Mom! She Announced Her First Pregnancy on Social Media

María Isabel Carrasco Cara Chards
lifestyle

The Catholic Church Will Bless Same-Sex Couples Despite Backlash

Gabriela Castillo
lifestyle

She’s 76, and He’s 36: Cher and Her Boyfriend Proved Theirs Is Real Love

María Isabel Carrasco Cara Chards
lifestyle

Lady Gaga Shows Some Humanity at the Oscars... And Gets Harassed in Return

Alejandro Vizzuett
lifestyle

Who Is the Woman Who Went with Pedro Pascal to the Oscars?

María Isabel Carrasco Cara Chards
lifestyle

We’re All Her! Salma Hayek Shamelessly Fangirled Over Pedro Pascal at the Oscars Red Carpet

María Isabel Carrasco Cara Chards
lifestyle

Mentoplasty, the Procedure Men Ask For in Search of a ‘Masculine and Perfect’ Face

María Isabel Carrasco Cara Chards
lifestyle

Madonna Ignores Backlash and Shares a Passionate Kiss with Her Young Boyfriend

Gabriela Castillo
lifestyle

Rihanna and Katy Perry Reportedly Had a Fleeting Romance That Chris Brown Ruined

María Isabel Carrasco Cara Chards
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

Miley Cyrus has expressed unconditional support for Selena Gomez amidst the controversy with Hailey Bieber.

Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus have had a true friendship for years. Both have always shown loyalty and unconditional support for each other.

We were able to confirm this with the reaction of the ‘Flowers’ singer to the teasing from Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner towards her friend. Miley didn’t hesitate for a second and unfollowed them on social media.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Selena Celebrates Miley’s Success

Now it would be Selena’s turn to express her admiration for Miley. The actress also posted a picture on Instagram in which she appears without makeup, which doesn’t surprise us, since she is one of the celebrities who spread the message of acceptance.

The singer wrote in the caption of her post: “Violet chemistry”. This is the title of one of the hits that are included in Endless Summer Vacation, Miley’s latest album.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Selena would be celebrating her friend’s success. Let’s remember that when Miley announced the release of her album, the celebrity wrote among the comments: “Damn”, not in a derogatory way, but in a surprised tone.

How Did Miley and Selena Meet?

The celebrities have known each other for years, as both were Disney Channel actresses. Miley in Hannah Montana and Selena in Wizards of Waverly Place.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Selena appeared in a few episodes of the series in which Miley was the protagonist. From that moment, they had a great connection and became inseparable.

Story originally written in Spanish by Nayeli Párraga in Cultura Colectiva.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW


Podría interesarte
Tags:lifestyle
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING