Selena Hints Miley in New Post Sealing Their Great Friendship

Miley Cyrus has expressed unconditional support for Selena Gomez amidst the controversy with Hailey Bieber.

Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus have had a true friendship for years. Both have always shown loyalty and unconditional support for each other.

We were able to confirm this with the reaction of the ‘Flowers’ singer to the teasing from Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner towards her friend. Miley didn’t hesitate for a second and unfollowed them on social media.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Selena Celebrates Miley’s Success

Now it would be Selena’s turn to express her admiration for Miley. The actress also posted a picture on Instagram in which she appears without makeup, which doesn’t surprise us, since she is one of the celebrities who spread the message of acceptance.

The singer wrote in the caption of her post: “Violet chemistry”. This is the title of one of the hits that are included in Endless Summer Vacation, Miley’s latest album.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Selena would be celebrating her friend’s success. Let’s remember that when Miley announced the release of her album, the celebrity wrote among the comments: “Damn”, not in a derogatory way, but in a surprised tone.

How Did Miley and Selena Meet?

The celebrities have known each other for years, as both were Disney Channel actresses. Miley in Hannah Montana and Selena in Wizards of Waverly Place.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Selena appeared in a few episodes of the series in which Miley was the protagonist. From that moment, they had a great connection and became inseparable.

Story originally written in Spanish by Nayeli Párraga in Cultura Colectiva.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW





Podría interesarte