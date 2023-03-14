‘The Climb’ by Miley Cyrus, a Song That Will Always Tie Her to Hannah Montana

And Miley still performs this song at her concerts.

Miley Cyrus is still growing professionally and emotionally, and has reflected this through her new album Endless Summer Vacation, where she portrays intense, dark, and very real emotions. We have all been there at some point in our lives.

To reach that musical maturity, Miley Cyrus had to travel a difficult path, carrying with her a past that, unintentionally, has accompanied her to the present day: Hannah Montana and all the success that this character includes.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Disney era of Miley marked a before and after in her career, and precisely that frontier divided it into “The Climb,” one of the singer’s most successful and moving songs, launched shortly before starting her solo career and which, unintentionally, has accompanied her to this day.

The Story of ‘The Climb’ by Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus premiered Hannah Montana: The Movie in 2009, a project that marked the end of an era but the beginning of another; it was one of the singer’s last projects for Disney Channel and the end of the character that had identified her for so many years.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

One of the most representative songs of the film, to this day, is “The Climb,” and, in fact, Miley still performs it at some of her concerts to delight her audience. She included it during the Endless Summer Vacation: Bakyard Session for the 14th anniversary. And no, we’re not crying.

“The Climb” was written by country artists Jessi Alexander and Jon Mabe, and produced by John Shanks; it debuted on the Hot Country Songs chart at # 48 in March 2009, and in that same week, Miley’s father, Billy Ray Cyrus, also entered the chart with “Back to Tennessee”, becoming the first father and daughter to have their songs debut on the same chart, the same week.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Thanks to “The Climb” Miley Cyrus entered the Adult Contemporary chart for the first time at just 16 years old, becoming the youngest artist to reach that position. It was also the artist’s first single to reach the top spot on the Billboard chart.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

It’s a very special song that speaks of the constant struggle to achieve your dreams, even if the path is not easy, never give up. The song has never stopped accompanying Miley so much that, as we already told you, she has not stopped singing it at her live performances, as the artist has maintained a very strong connection with the lyrics even though for a long time she was upset with Hannah Montana.

Miley Cyrus and her Return to Disney

Before the release of her recent music, Miley Cyrus surprised fans with the news that she would be coming back to collaborate with Disney, starting with an interview and live session to promote Endless Summer Vacation.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

This new connection will give the artist the opportunity to sing Hannah Montana songs again if she wishes, and the truth is that, if it happens, it would fulfill the dreams of many fans.

Story originally written in Spanish by Kate Nateras in Cultura Colectiva.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Podría interesarte