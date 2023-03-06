Was Justin and Hailey Bieber’s Marriage a Sham? This Song Could Confirm it

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding could have been carried out under several interests far from love.

Justin and Hailey Bieber surprised everyone with the sudden news of their engagement in 2018. It’s okay for people to do crazy things for love, but in this case, it angered many. It had been a short time since the singer ended his tumultuous relationship with Selena Gomez. All the fans of the former couple believed the musician’s engagement was an easy way out to forget about the singer, but there could be another murky reason that tells us love wasn’t necessarily present at their wedding.

Theory about Why Justin Bieber Married Hailey Baldwin

Now that the Selena Gomez/Justin Bieber/Hailey Baldwin/Kendall and Kylie Jenner topic is so fresh, fans took the opportunity to remember the possible reason why the musician would have married the model. And no, it has nothing to do with romance.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Justin Bieber is originally from Canada, but we know he has been working and living in the United States for many years, for which he needed a permit and a visa to stay in the country. However, his problems with the American justice system put the renewal of his Green Card at risk. In 2014, for example, he was arrested for driving under the influence and having a strong fight with one of his neighbors.

Because of these types of actions, his work team would have advised the musician to marry an American woman soon and thus fix the situation of his residence.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

And he did it.

Justin Bieber Would Have Married Selena Gomez

According to immigration rules, a marriage residency allows the interested person to work and stay in the country as a US citizen.

According to various sources close to the celebrities, Justin Bieber would have asked Selena Gomez to marry him before their breakup. However, she rejected the proposal because she felt she was too young for marriage and everything that comes with it.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

It was during that period that the couple decided to end their long relationship, with the musician immediately going into the arms of Hailey Baldwin... and getting married.

There’s a Song That Would Confirm the Theory

Hailey and Justin have shown themselves to be a stable and loving couple. It’s hard to imagine that the wedding was under various interests far from love. However, there is a song that could confirm the theory.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

It’s “Popstar” by Drake and DJ Khaled, where Justin Bieber stars in the phrase: “Look, Ariana and Selena, my Visa...”.

Fans claim that, when Justin says “my Visa,” he is referring to Hailey Baldwin. Her father would have been in charge of paying for the wedding so that they would be married for five years. This would indicate they would end their marriage in 2023, or their contract, which is almost the same thing.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Some users support the theory by noting that Justin Bieber does not look happy, much less in love, however, none of this has been clarified by the celebrities.

Story originally written in Spanish by Kate Nateras in Cultura Colectiva.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Podría interesarte