Lady Gaga Didn’t Need a Drop of Makeup to Shine at the Oscars 2023

By:
María Isabel Carrasco Cara Chards
- March 13, 2023

Lady Gaga Didn’t Need a Drop of Makeup to Shine at the Oscars 2023

María Isabel Carrasco Cara Chards
Lady Gaga ditched her elegant dress for jeans and a pair of Converse.

Although it was already announced that she would not attend the Oscars 2023, Lady Gaga gave us a last-minute surprise that she would not miss the ceremony; in fact, she was one of the last to parade on the red carpet, all because of her schedule with the filming of Joker 2 is extremely tight.

Lady Gaga wore a beautiful dress during the red carpet of the Oscars 2023 and generated great happiness to be encouraged to fulfill her presentation at the ceremony, as she is one of the nominees of the night for the song ‘Hold my hand’ which was part of the soundtrack of the film Top Gun: Maverick.

Lady Gaga and Her Performance at the Oscars 2023

Lady Gaga took the stage to perform ‘Hold my hand,’ and there is no doubt that her voice is a true delight, although she has been criticized for her outfit. The singer was surprised with her simplicity to dress, as she left her elegant outfit with transparency for something much more casual and comfortable, jeans, a t-shirt, and a pair of Converse. She appeared on stage without a drop of makeup and with a French braid.

Lady Gaga showed that she doesn’t need glitter, heels, or makeup to stand out, her talent spoke for her and earned every applause from the audience. Although, of course, there was no shortage of criticism on social networks, as they consider that it was not the time to look casual, especially being one of the nominees for the Oscar for Best Original Song.

Lady Gaga’s Important Speech

What undoubtedly moved the world was the singer’s nostalgic speech before performing the theme song from the movie Top Gun: Maverick, as she touched our hearts by saying that we can be our own heroes because we all need one along the way.

“It’s deeply personal to me, and I think all we need is each other. We need a lot of love to walk through this life. All of us need a hero sometimes, there are heroes all around us, in unimaginable places, but you may find that you can be your own hero, even if you feel broken inside,” expressed the singer and actress.

Lady Gaga always makes it clear that her talent is unique in music, and she doesn’t need to embellish it to shine.

Story written in Spanish by Kate Nateras in Cultura Colectiva

