The mysterious “alien” hidden in Leonardo Da Vinci’s work

A TikToker discovered a strange “alien”-like figure in a Da Vinci painting.

Saint John the Baptist, one of Leonardo da Vinci’s last paintings, made between 1508 and 1513 and currently on display at the Louvre Museum in Paris, has caused much controversy over the years. The same happens with La Gioconda since the discussions generated around them are that both protagonists have something enigmatic about them. With the Mona Lisa, it is her smile, with John the Baptist the discussions range on the meaning of the saint’s hand pointing upwards. Recently, it’s been associated with a strange figure similar to an “alien.”

According to some historical research and conspiracy theories, da Vinci hid messages in his paintings that connected them to a possible extraterrestrial life, which have been discovered by manipulating both the colors of the works and their position. For example, in the case of St. John the Baptist, it was discovered that if placed in front of a mirror, the figure of an alien face can be seen between the two pieces.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Something curious about this finding is that precisely the saint’s fingers point and fit perfectly to the face of the hidden alien, and some studies have revealed that this pointing toward the sky refers to “God.” On the other hand, the same case is seen in the Mona Lisa, since a strange face was also found in the painting reflected in a mirror.

Da Vinci and his relationship with UFOs and extraterrestrials

Throughout history, there have been many theories that relate Leonardo da Vinci to extraterrestrial life. Researcher Scott C. Waring at some point mentioned that the painter himself was one of them, and that is not far from the theory that aliens are mixed with humans themselves on Planet Earth.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

On the other hand, as it is known that the painter and inventor disappeared in 1476 and reappeared in Florence in 1478, some people wondered where he was between those years when nothing was heard of him, since in addition to his return his art changed, as he began to draw machines and flying objects very complex for the time.

The idea of da Vinci portraying aliens or even being one of them is laughable; however, he indeed was a one-of-a-kind genius who created things that we are still unable to understand fully. Perhaps it’s not an alien, but he probably thought of adding a strange figure to his painting since he was well known for using mirrors to create illusions in his art and inventions.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

Podría interesarte