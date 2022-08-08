ADVERTISING

Balenciaga launches controversial trash bags at $1,790 to protest climate change

By:
Shantal Romero
 - August 8, 2022

According to the brand, the garment is inspired by garbage bags as a form of protest against climate change.

Nowadays, it is not unusual for a fashion brand to generate a lot of controversies, as some firms have opted for designs taken from everyday life that, at the end of the day, end up being very absurd due to their high costs.

A clear example of this is Balenciaga’s new launch. For its Autumn-Winter 2022/23 collection, the Spanish firm opted to create a piece that sparked criticism and reactions on social networks: a garbage bag.

And it was not only the curious design that caused controversy but also its high price, since it costs no more and no less than $1,790. This literally made it the most expensive garbage bag in the world.

The “exclusive” garment, a handbag called “Trash Pouch,” was presented during the fashion week in Paris, France.

The message behind Balenciaga’s garbage bag

During the presentation in which the models paraded dressed in black garments and sunglasses in the middle of a supposed snowstorm, the firm wanted to present a kind of protest about the armed conflict in Ukraine, as well as what is currently happening in the world due to climate change.

Precisely for this reason, the garment has caused a lot of controversy in networks, as some users questioned how a “protest” bag could cost almost 2 thousand dollars.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

