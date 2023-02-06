Make Way for the Best Dressed Celebs at the 2023 Grammy Awards

The best of the best on the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet is here. Who were your favorites?

The best of the music industry filled the red carpet of the 65th edition of the Grammy Awards with glamor and luxury. In the eyes of many these were the best dressed at the 2023 Grammy Awards gala. Which one was your favorite? And if you are looking for the worst dressed ones at the event, here we also leave you this link.

2023 Grammy Awards: Best Dressed

Anitta

The Brazilian artist looked spectacular in a black mermaid-cut dress with a long train, with a combination of lace, taffeta, and even leather material. She was dressed by Versace.

Taylor Swift

Very sober but stunning! Our beloved “Tay Tay” wore a two-piece set: a long-sleeved top and a high-waisted skirt, both in navy blue, with beading, made by designer Roberto Cavalli.

Sam Smith & Kim Petras

The stars behind the hit “Unholy” arrived with a fabulous entourage, all dressed in red. While Petras donned a short, puffy gown with a veil of the same hue, Smith donned a puffy trench coat with gloves, a top hat with a small lace veil, and a cane. The firm Valentino was in charge of these designs.

Lizzo

The biggest surprise of the night on this carpet, without a doubt, was Lizzo, with a huge hood in orange with fabric roses arranged around it in the same color. When lowered, the hood revealed a lighter dress with a corset decorated with white stripes. The whole set was designed by Dolce & Gabbana.

Joseph Abdin

For people full of sensuality, there is none like this member of the “Big Brother” cast, who revealed his marked chest through his one-piece black suit.

Laverne Cox

The actress and presenter flaunted her incredible figure in a one-piece mermaid-cut dress made of leather with gold decoration on the chest, which matched her jewelry. The dress is from the designer Kim Kassas.

Marco Antonio Solís

Mexico is present and proud thanks to the beloved “Buki,” who impressed everyone with a beautiful pink blazer, with a floral motif in its print, and a set of black shirts, pants, and shoes.

Carlos Vives and Claudia Elena Vázquez

The great exponent of the Colombian vallenato genre could not miss the music party, and he looked impressive on the red carpet with his shiny black jacket and his shirt with a touch of sequins and sparkles to match. His wife wore a sober dress in the same tone with white shoulder pads.

Doja Cat

Black was the color of choice for most Grammy attendees, but not many pulled off the hue like the “Boss B*tch” singer, who wore a one-piece rubber dress with a train and matching gloves. The set was made in the house of Versace.

Heidi Klum

The top model flaunted the color of her hair by making it look bright in a low-cut dress in gold with a chain print on the same tone, and some pieces in relief, as well as some matching jewelry.

Jack Harlow

This singer decided to leave behind the typical black suit to wear a khaki outfit, with a light vest and even a matching tie. And it looked amazing on him.

Cardi B

In a striking royal blue dress and a sheer silk fabric, Cardi B flaunted her style on the Grammys’ red carpet. The dress, arranged in waves that are very reminiscent of the waves of the sea, was made by Garuv Gupta.

Diplo

Less is more, and this DJ knows it very well, which is why he used the classic black color of a suit, but his trench coat is the one that made a very good impression, as it was cut into threads similar to those of a scarf. The outfit was from Dolce & Gabbana.

Camila Cabello

Spectacular! The selection of the interpreter of “Señorita” was simply incredible and is because she combined a simple black skirt with a metallic top in a white tone made of rhinestones that made her shine on her way down the carpet. The star owed her outfit to the PatBo fashion house.

Dwayne Johnson & Lauren Hashian

Gold and silver materialized and took the form of “The Rock” and her couple, who contrasted very well by occupying, respectively, an old gold-tone suit with black and white chains as accessories, and a silver dress with a cut in the leg and waves towards the tail.

