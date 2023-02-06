The Hidden Reference in Taylor Swift’s Dress at the 2023 Grammy Awards

Did you find Taylor Swift’s dress at the 2023 Grammy boring? It’s because you didn’t understand it.

Taylor Swift’s dress at the 2023 Grammy divided opinions: some loved her navy blue outfit, while others thought it was dull and boring. If you’re part of the second group, you probably didn’t understand it or lacked context, but you’re somewhat right.

The dress Taylor Swift wore at the 2023 Grammy is a Roberto Cavalli, composed of a long-sleeved, embellished high-neck crop top, and a matching long skirt. In terms of accessories, Taylor wore a simple ballerina bun with loose bangs in her hair, bronzed makeup, a silver eye shadow, and a black cat eye liner with her classic red lipstick.

So, what did we miss in Taylor Swift’s dress at the 2023 Grammys?

The dress is a clear reference to her hit “Midnight Rain” and her successful album Midnights, which was released in October 2022. In fact, the makeup she wore is very similar to the album cover:

The sketch of Roberto Cavalli’s creative director, Fausto Puglisi, has been revealed with the personalized look they created for Taylor Swift. She was originally going to wear a hood that, if you ask me, would have been spectacular and memorable.

If you missed her arrival on the red carpet, here’s how she captured everyone’s attention:

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

