What will happen now that Queen Elizabeth II has died?

London Bridge is the protocol that has been activated after the passing of Queen Elizabeth.

Most of us do not even know a world without Queen Elizabeth, now that world was become a reality after the news of her passing were announced by the Royal Family. Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-reigning monarch in British history as she ascended the throne in February 6, 1952. Her coronation happened on June 2, 1953. She was and probably will be the only longest-reigning British monarch, the world’s oldest living monarch, and the longest-serving head of state in the world.

As it happens with any member of the Royal Family, and a monarch in particular, protocol must be followed. Some years ago, it was revealed that Queen Elizabeth’s death had received the name of Operation London Bridge, which has now been official set in motion. This plan had been planned since the 1960s but was perfected around the turn of the century.

Operation London Bridge

The Queen’s private secretary was the first official to learn of her death. His job is to contact whoever is Prime Minister at the time.

The news were spread discretely and secretly with civil servants saying “London Bridge is down” in messages and telephone conversations.

The news were then released to the media from an “undisclosed location.” Probably Balmoral where the Queen passed.

The announcement of Queen Elizabeth’s death was officially released by the Royal Family’s social media accounts. It was also simultaneously published in a news flash to the AP and other global media.

Officials will wear black armbands measuring three-and-a-quarter inches wide on the left arm.

A mourning-clad palace worker will post a black-bordered sign on the gates of Buckingham Palace.

The palace website has already been toned down to a single, respectful page.

The BBC has started using a special system that is never commonly used; anything else will be relied on to broadcast the Queen’s death.

'Obituary lights' will be used on commercial radio to dim programming and black ribbons on TV news. The national anthem will play in the background, and anchors will appear dressed in black suits and black ties.

People will go home early from work. A mood of national mourning will call for the closure of many businesses and workplaces.

Prince Charles has now become King.

A 41-gun salute, nearly seven minutes of artillery, will be fired from Hyde Park.

On the fourth day after the Queen’s death, her coffin will be moved to Westminster Hall with a grand military parade. This is still to be determined since she passed in Scotland.

On the morning of the ceremony on the 9th, which will take place at Westminster Abbey, the crown jewels will be meticulously cleaned.

On the day of the Queen's funeral, stores will close or open for reduced hours. The stock market will also not open for the day.

Big Ben will chime at 9 a.m. On the day of the funeral

At 11 a.m., the coffin will arrive at the gates of Westminster Abbey, and the nation will fall silent.

Succession

The Prince of Wales was automatically appointed King, barring unforeseen circumstances. However, he will not necessarily become King Charles, as new monarchs can choose any of their given names, meaning he could become King Philip, Arthur, or George. If he decides to keep his name he will be known as King Charles III. Queen Elizabeth appointed that Camilla will be known as Queen Consort.

Prince William is likely to inherit the title of Prince of Wales, although this will also not happen automatically after the Queen’s death.

Both the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the coronation of Charles will be national holidays. It has been estimated that the loss of productivity on both days will cost the UK billions of pounds.

