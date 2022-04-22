Puabi: The Sumerian queen whose origin may connect to other worlds

Queen Puabi’s remains show a rare skull shape that has risen theories about her human origin.

It was the 1920s when, deep in the desert of what is now Iraq, the most luxurious tomb ever seen was found. The find, made by British archaeologist Leonard Woolley, not only caught the world’s attention because of the extravagance of the luxuries found, but also because it was discovered to belong to a woman. The skeleton of a woman, apparently dating back 4500 years, was covered in jewelry from the tips of her toes to where her hair had once been. But in addition, there is an unknown that has not been solved to this day and is the reason why some advocate an origin of the queen far beyond the boundaries of Earth, ask for a DNA test on the remains.

Queen Puabi, as she was called, lived at the time of the Sumerian civilization and apparently reigned in the locality where she was found, since the layout of her mausoleum, as well as all the jewels that covered her body, give indications that she was a person of great importance. According to the analysis and after investigating the remains found in her dwelling, archaeologists from the British Museum in London, the University of Pennsylvania, and the National Museum of Iraq concluded that Queen Puabi belonged to the first dynasty of Ur. In that sense, the evidence points to the fact that the queen lived during the 26th century BC.

But this is not the only reason why the discovery of Puabi shocked not only the world of archaeology but also all those eager to answer the origin of humans beyond a consistent evolutionary theory. And the fact is that its skull seems to have an unusual shape, that is, it is larger than normal, and in fact, it presents an elongation towards the back that has caused endless speculations.

An inconsistent but striking theory

The writer Zecharia Sitchin, known for his conspiracy theories about the presence of extraterrestrial life among humans, was one of the most interested in explaining the true origin of Queen Puabi. On more than one occasion he requested DNA tests on the skeletal remains of the Sumerian queen to discover her true origin. Supposedly Sitchin, only in this way would the truth be discovered once and for all, about whether the extraterrestrial life that he calls the Annunaki, were responsible for generating the origin of human life on Earth.

According to the writer, Queen Puabi would be a hybrid between humans and Annunaki, and this would be the reason for the shape of her skull that does not match that of a normal human being. Sitchin’s bet was to analyze the queen’s DNA and then discover a difference between her genes to confirm his theory, although if it turned out to be normal DNA, his career would be in a tailspin.

His requests were never resolved by the archaeologists guarding Puabi’s skull, and there are no DNA analyses of her, at least not publicly. Later Sitchin disappeared from the public eye and finally passed away in 2010, with him also went the request for genetic analysis of the Sumerian queen and the unsubstantiated theory that Puabi was actually a demigoddess hybrid of human and Annunaki. However, the mystery behind her skeletal remains and archaeologists are trying to decipher her peculiar head shape, so far without a consistent result.

