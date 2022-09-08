Queen Elizabeth II’s historic speech in which she swore devotion to her people

During her 21st birthday in 1947, the then Princess Elizabeth dedicated an emotional speech to the British people.

On August 4, 1947, the then heir to the throne, Princess Elizabeth, made history as on her 21st birthday she gave a historic speech in which she swore an oath of devotion to the British people years before assuming the throne that gave her the title of Queen Elizabeth II.

During the message, broadcast on BBC radio, Elizabeth II demonstrated her commitment to her country and the Commonwealth. She addressed the speech during a tour in South Africa, and her words touched the entire United Kingdom, as she mentioned her intentions to serve the people throughout her life.

“Will, you, the youth of the British family of nations, let me speak on my birthday as your representative? [...] If we all go forward together with an unwavering faith, a high courage, and a quiet heart, we shall be able to make of this ancient commonwealth, which we all love so dearly, an even grander thing - more free, more prosperous, more happy and a more powerful influence for good in the world - than it has been in the greatest days of our forefathers.”

One of the most striking phrases of the then princess, and which remained in the memory of her subjects, was when she affirmed her devotion to Great Britain and assumed all her responsibilities:

“I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong.”

It is said that such words moved his grandmother, Queen Mary of Teck, to tears; however, historical data revealed that the author of his words was Dermot Morrah, a writer for The Times newspaper. Despite this, the emotional moment remained in the country’s collective memory and throughout her reign, her main manifesto, as she did what she promised until her death on September 8, 2022.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

